Save 60% on this large, family air fryer for a limited time

Amazon is offering a significant discount on the Russell Hobbs XXL Family Air Fryer, a popular choice among consumers. This model features 10 pre-set programmes for various foods and a generous 8-litre capacity.

Air fryers have become a staple in many kitchens due to their ability to cook food faster than conventional ovens. Amazon is offering a significant discount on the Russell Hobbs XXL Family Air Fryer , a popular choice among consumers.

This model features 10 pre-set programmes for various foods, including French fries, eggs, chicken, and vegetables. It also has a generous 8-litre capacity and can reach temperatures of up to 220°C. The Russell Hobbs XXL Family Air Fryer is a well-regarded purchase on Amazon, with many customers comparing its features and quality to those of a Ninja air fryer. The Ninja DualZone 7.6L air fryer is a similar option that can be purchased for £149.99 on the Shark Ninja site.

It offers six customisable cooking presets and features two cooking drawers that can be synchronised. For those on a budget, there are also options available for under £50, including the Daewoo Air Fryer on offer at Currys for £29.99.

However, this model has a considerably smaller capacity of two litres. The Russell Hobbs XXL Family Air Fryer has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon, with many customers praising its ease of use, speed, and efficiency. One customer noted that it can fit a whole chicken easily and cooks it to perfection, while another customer compared it favourably to their Ninja dual at home.

However, some customers have highlighted some drawbacks, including the lower level not cooking well when the shelf is added. Despite this, many customers have been extremely satisfied with their purchase and would recommend it for families





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Air Fryer Russell Hobbs XXL Family Air Fryer Amazon Prime Day Sale

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