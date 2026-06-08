Save on the Outsunny Outdoor Bench with Liftable Middle Table

Get the Outsunny Outdoor Bench with integrated table at a discounted price of £82.80 from Yimbly. The bench combines comfortable seating with a built-in table, making it perfect for entertaining outdoors.

Garden furniture that serves more than one purpose is always a winner, and shoppers can currently save on an ingenious bench that transforms into a handy outdoor table in seconds.

Reduced from £91.99 to £82.80 with the discount code SUMMER10, the Outsunny Outdoor Bench with Liftable Middle Table is up for grabs from Yimbly, an online marketplace owned by this site's parent company, Reach Plc. Perfect for everything from morning coffees to evening glasses of wine, the bench combines comfortable seating with a built-in table, removing the need for extra garden furniture. It's also available on Amazon for £91.99, making the discounted price an even more attractive option for shoppers.

Designed with a rustic wood-effect finish, the Outsunny Outdoor Bench will suit most patios, terraces and gardens. Made from pine wood with a waterproof coating, it's built to withstand outdoor use while maintaining its natural appearance throughout the seasons. The standout feature is the liftable middle section, which transforms from part of the seat into a practical table.

Whether people are setting down drinks, snacks, a book or even a laptop for working outdoors, the integrated surface adds a convenient touch without taking up extra room. Measuring 153cm wide, the bench comfortably seats two to three people, making it ideal for couples, small families or anyone who enjoys entertaining outdoors. The middle table measures 40cm x 47cm x 19cm, providing enough space for refreshments while still leaving plenty of room to relax.

Shoppers can save money with the discount code SUMMER10. At Dunelm, at a similar price point, can be found the Cambridge 2-Seater Acacia Wood Bench, currently reduced to £95.20 from £119. A more modern-looking bench can be found at Argos, priced at £110. The Habitat Samoa Eucalyptus 2-Seater Garden Bench is made from wood and cushion and pressure-treated timber.

One person said on the AOSOM website, which has been translated from Italian: Very beautiful. Great price, easy to assemble. The wooden bench with the integrated table is a relatively new product so there are limited reviews available, however, there is also a two-seater metal version of the bench that shares the same central table. This design feature has attracted some positive reviews on the Robert Dyas website, where the metal version is slightly cheaper at £68.99.

Shoppers have also described the design as ingenious and ideal for having a coffee or wine while sitting in the garden. One reviewer said: The idea of combining a bench with a table option is great, particularly for smaller spaces. A few buyers of the metal version found it difficult to assemble, however. The Outsunny Outdoor Bench With Liftable Middle Table is available from Yimbly





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Ousunny Outdoor Bench Liftable Middle Table Garden Furniture Discount Code SUMMER10 Yimbly

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