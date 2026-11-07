Sayeed Mohassib Arrested for Murder of NYC Marathon Runner Katie Suarez

Sayeed Mohassib faces second-degree murder charges after the brutal stabbing of Katie Suarez, a Brooklyn College student and Department of Education worker, during her marathon training run in Bath Beach.

Sayed Mohassib, a former Department of Education employee and ex-Marine, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Katie Suarez, a 28-year-old Brooklyn College graduate and bank teller. The violent incident occurred near 8:00 pm on October 30 along the waterfront promenade in Bath Beach, a residential neighborhood in southern Brooklyn, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Mohassib's Criminal History and Background

Mohassib, aged 27, holds a complex history that includes service in the United States Marine Corps and a brief tenure as a police officer with the New York Police Department before transitioning to a role as a teacher's aide at PS 200 in Bensonhurst. Sources indicate that after leaving the Marines, Mohassib attempted to rejoin the police force but was ultimately denied, leading him to seek employment within the public education sector where he worked prior to his arrest.

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Details of the Fatal Attack in Bath Beach

Katie Suarez was fatally stabbed in the neck while jogging on the popular Shore Parkway waterfront path, just days before she was scheduled to compete in the New York City Marathon. She was actively training for the race when she fell victim to the savage assault near Bay 17th Street and Shore Parkway. Disturbing images from the scene revealed blood smeared on railings and concrete, highlighting the brutality of the attack that claimed her life after she was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital and subsequently declared brain dead.

Evidence Linking Suspect to the Crime Scene

Police officers tracked Mohassib down using video footage that allegedly captured him leaving the Brooklyn park at the exact time of the slaying. Although Mohassib claimed he had no recollection of the attack, he told investigators that he woke up covered in blood with the murder weapon in his possession. Investigators believe Mohassib disposed of the knife in a garbage bin after the incident, a detail that has become a focal point in the ongoing criminal case against him.

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Community Shock and Tribute to the Victim

The vibrant community of Bath Beach, known for its active waterfront promenade used by walkers, bikers, and fishermen, has been left reeling by the tragedy. Neighbors described Suarez as a professional, kind, and soft-spoken individual who was deeply respected in the area. Her father discovered her critically injured on a nearby grassy area after going out to look for her, a traumatic discovery that has resonated deeply with residents who recall her considerate nature and family-oriented character.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

While both Mohassib and Suarez were students at Brooklyn College, police have not yet confirmed if they knew each other personally or if there was a prior relationship that motivated the crime. The case remains under active investigation as authorities work to build a comprehensive timeline of events leading up to the murder. Mohassib now faces serious legal consequences for the killing of a dedicated employee at a local bank branch, who will be remembered as an exceptional and dedicated professional by her colleagues and neighbors alike.