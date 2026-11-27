SBO reported a 54.2% surge in Q3 bookings to €139.1 million, signaling accelerating business recovery despite Middle East disruptions and negative free cash flow.

Oilfield equipment and precision technology supplier SBO announced its strongest quarterly order intake of 2026 on Thursday, marking a significant step in the company's accelerating recovery. This surge in business activity occurred despite ongoing geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East that have affected global supply chains. The data indicates that demand is stabilizing and translating into tangible financial results for the Austrian-based firm.

Third-Quarter Order Surge Details

Third-quarter bookings for SBO surged by 54.2 percent year-on-year, reaching a total of €139.1 million. This figure represents an 18.2 percent increase from the previous quarter, demonstrating a robust upward trajectory in new client commitments. Orders accumulated during the first nine months of 2026 rose by 21.9 percent to €374.5 million. Furthermore, the company's order backlog expanded by 57 percent from the beginning of the year to €140.5 million. This growing backlog provides visibility into future revenue streams and operational capacity.

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Financial Performance and Division Breakdown

Recovery in demand is increasingly translating into higher revenue and profitability metrics for the corporation. Third-quarter sales climbed 9.3 percent from the previous quarter to €116 million. Concurrently, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased to €14.5 million from €12.7 million. These recent gains contrast with earlier struggles, as the company had to feel the effects of weaker orders in 2025 and geopolitical disruptions. Revenue for the first nine months declined 10.5 percent year-on-year to €320.7 million. EBITDA fell to €38.7 million from €58.6 million, while net profit dropped to €1.4 million from €21.6 million a year earlier. The Precision Technology division led this recovery. It benefited from stronger demand for specialized non-magnetic steels and precision components used across the oil and gas, aerospace, defense, and semiconductor industries. Meanwhile, the Energy Equipment division achieved its highest quarterly revenue of the year. This occurred despite challenges stemming from the Middle East conflict, an unfavorable product mix, and costs associated with expanding U.S. drilling motor service and distribution operations.

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Diversification Strategy and Future Outlook

SBO, formerly known as Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment, is accelerating its diversification beyond conventional oil and gas markets. The company recently commissioned three additional 3D metal printers and has ordered two more to meet growing industrial demand. Management sees additional opportunities in geothermal energy, subsea technology, and international market expansion. The recovery comes as energy security concerns encourage customers to rebuild inventories, diversify suppliers, and develop domestic energy resources. SBO believes an eventual de-escalation in the Middle East and the reconstruction of regional production capacity could provide a further boost to equipment demand. CEO Klaus Mader stated that customer orders already extend well into 2027. This provides a foundation for further revenue and earnings growth. SBO continues to characterize 2026 as a transition year but expects stronger business performance in 2027 as its expanding order backlog converts into revenue.

Cash Flow Pressures and Liquidity Position

The strategic expansion is putting some pressure on liquidity metrics. Free cash flow turned negative at €19.4 million during the first nine months of the year. Additionally, net debt increased to €108.7 million. Despite these outflows, the company retains €268.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. This substantial cash reserve provides a buffer against short-term operational costs associated with scaling 3D printing capabilities and international distribution. The combination of a record order backlog and strong liquidity positions the firm to navigate near-term market volatility while pursuing long-term growth initiatives.