Scalby Grange Strawberry Picking: A Sweet Summer Tradition in East Yorkshire

Experience the joy of pick-your-own strawberries at Scalby Grange in Gilberdyke, East Yorkshire, where the 2026 season kicks off with the sweetest and juiciest crop yet. This family-run farm offers a nostalgic, authentic experience with free entry and parking.

If you are looking for an authentic, wholesome strawberry picking experience, you will struggle to find anywhere better than Scalby Grange . The pick-your-own site in Gilberdyke, East Yorkshire , is renowned for its seasonal PYO experiences, and this week, its annual strawberry picking opened for the 2026 summer season.

And wow - I think this year's crop will go down as the sweetest, juiciest, most vibrant we have had from there. As soon as you walked into the field, you could smell the strawberries. We have never seen so many - they have really outdone themselves this year. Every plant was hiding a trove of juicy strawberries underneath.

The family-run site has two fields bursting with berries. And it will not be long until the blueberries, raspberries and gooseberries are ready for picking, too, with the end of June being the prediction for those. New potatoes will also be ready by the end of June. Part of Scalby Grange's charm is the authentic feel it still has.

It has not been commercialised or turned into one big photo opportunity. At the end of the day, it is just families picking strawberries together. It reminds me of classic strawberry picking in the 1990s when I was little. My mum and I used to go every year with my grandma, and Scalby Grange gives me that same nostalgic, wholesome feeling.

This is a real hidden gem. There is also a cafe on site serving a whole range of homemade bakes and sweet treats. If you go, you have to try the homemade fruit scones with jam, cream and strawberries. It is definitely one of the nicest scones I have had.

The scone did not disintegrate when you picked it up, was light, and then, of course, covered in clotted cream and a thin layer of jam. A must-have if you are planning a visit. Scalby Grange is absolutely a hidden gem, but perfect for a trip out for all ages. You only pay for what you pick, and the strawberries are charged at seven pounds per kilogram.

There is no booking requirement and entry is free, with free parking also available along the roadside. Cash and card payment is accepted, and dogs are welcome. There are also toilet facilities. Scalby Grange also does wildflower and sunflower picking in August, pumpkin picking in autumn, and Christmas tree picking in December.

The farm offers a true taste of rural Yorkshire life, where visitors can spend quality time outdoors, enjoy the simple pleasure of picking their own fruit, and create lasting memories with family or friends. The fields are carefully tended, ensuring high-quality produce that is both delicious and ethically grown. The staff are friendly and knowledgeable, always happy to offer tips on the best picking techniques or to share stories about the farm's history.

For those seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life, Scalby Grange provides a peaceful escape into nature. The strawberry season runs for several weeks, weather permitting, so there is ample opportunity to visit. Whether you are a seasoned picker or a first-timer, the experience is rewarding and satisfying.

The sight of rows of lush green plants dotted with bright red strawberries is a feast for the eyes, and the taste of a sun-warmed berry straight from the plant is unbeatable. Many visitors bring their own containers, but the farm also provides punnets for purchase. It is advisable to come early in the morning to avoid the crowds and to get the best selection.

The farm's location in the East Riding of Yorkshire makes it easily accessible by car, with scenic routes through the countryside. After picking, you can explore nearby attractions such as the market town of Howden or the historic city of York. Scalby Grange is more than just a fruit farm; it is a community hub that celebrates the changing seasons and the bounty of the land.

The annual strawberry picking is a highlight of the summer calendar, drawing visitors from across the region. Whether you are a local or a tourist, a trip to Scalby Grange is a delightful way to spend a day. The combination of fresh air, physical activity, and delicious fruit is a winning formula. In an age where many experiences are mediated by screens, Scalby Grange offers a direct connection to nature and the food we eat.

It is a reminder of the simple joys in life. So gather your family, pack a picnic, and head to Scalby Grange for an unforgettable strawberry picking adventure. You will not be disappointed





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Strawberry Picking East Yorkshire Pick Your Own Scalby Grange Family Activities

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