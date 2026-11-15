Scarborough Brunswick Centre to Reopen as SQ1 in 2029 With £18.5m Funding

Scarborough Group International secures £18.5 million in public funding for the Brunswick Centre redevelopment into SQ1, targeting a 2029 opening with new leisure and retail spaces.

The Scarborough Brunswick Centre redevelopment project, now rebranded as SQ1, is targeting a public opening in 2029 following the agreement of an £18.5 million public funding package. This financial commitment was agreed upon in principle by regional and local leaders to transform the former shopping centre into a mixed-use destination. The site will feature a cinema, leisure facilities, restaurants, and significant retail space in the heart of the town. This pivotal step moves the project forward after previous planning consent lapsed and market conditions shifted, requiring a revised commercial strategy.

Public Funding Breakdown and Financial Structure

The £18.5 million public funding package is composed of three distinct financial streams designed to support the initial phases of the SQ1 redevelopment. The Combined Authority will provide £7 million in grant funding to assist with the transition. Additionally, the Pride in Place initiative is contributing £3.5 million to the public coffers allocated for this specific regeneration effort. The remaining £8 million is structured as a loan from North Yorkshire Council, ensuring that the public sector retains a stake in the financial architecture of the project.

Also read Nottingham Forest Loan Defender May Stay at Southampton Due to Centre-Back Injury

An initial tranche of £3 million from this package will be immediately deployed to fund detailed design work and strip-out works at the site. This funding is critical for submitting a fresh planning application, as the previous consent for the Brunswick Centre had expired. North Yorkshire Council's deputy leader, Coun Mark Crane, emphasized that this agreement represents a strong vote of confidence in the future of the town centre. It signals a commitment from local government to stabilize and revitalize the commercial core of Scarborough after years of stagnation.

David Wells and SGI Revised SQ1 Development Strategy

David Wells, the development director at Scarborough Group International (SGI), stated that the revised SQ1 scheme was reworked to reflect current changing market conditions. The company is estimating the total cost of the completed project at approximately £35 million. SGI plans to fund roughly half of this total amount through its own investment and commercial borrowing. This private investment figure includes capital already spent by the company to acquire the Brunswick Centre, meet holding costs, and carry out extensive design and planning work prior to this new phase.

Advertisement

Wells noted that the project requires the right occupiers, finance, and a sound commercial footing to succeed. He explained that the public sector shares in any profits above agreed levels, ensuring the public purse benefits from the venture's commercial success. The company is currently in discussions with a major national retailer and a cinema operator to secure the key anchors for the new development. This strategic pivot aims to ensure the SQ1 project delivers on the expectations of all stakeholders, including local residents and investors alike.

Stakeholder Positions and Mayor David Skaith Support

District David Skaith, the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, described the project as a key component of the new Scarborough Mayoral Development Zone. He highlighted that transforming the Brunswick Centre into SQ1 will bring major retail, leisure, and a cinema back to the town centre. This development is expected to create hundreds of new jobs and provide significant economic opportunities for the local community. His endorsement underscores the strategic importance of the site in the broader regional economic plan.

The stakeholders have aligned their interests around the successful delivery of this mixed-use development. SGI has committed to only releasing construction funding once three specific conditions are met. Planning permission must be securely obtained, tenant commitments must be finalized, and SGI must secure the necessary commercial finance. This phased approach mitigates risk for the public funders and ensures that the project remains financially viable before major construction begins.

Real-World Impact and 2029 Opening Timeline

The completed SQ1 scheme is estimated to support more than 400 direct jobs within the new facilities. Additionally, the project is expected to create around 160 additional roles within the broader supply chain. These employment opportunities are projected to generate annual spending linked to the development of up to £45 million. The economic impact is further amplified by the expectation of approximately 850,000 visitor visits per year to the new destination.

Advertisement

The revised proposals for the Brunswick Centre feature a six-screen cinema, a family leisure attraction, and restaurants alongside major retail units. The development includes specific space designated for a national retailer, which is currently in advanced talks with SGI. This mix of leisure and retail is designed to attract both local residents and tourists to the town centre. The 2029 target date allows sufficient time for the detailed design, planning, and construction phases to be completed under the new SQ1 framework.

As the project moves from the planning stage to the design and strip-out phase, the focus remains on securing the final commercial agreements. The involvement of a major national retailer and a cinema operator will be crucial in validating the market demand for the SQ1 development. With the £18.5 million public funding package secured in principle, the infrastructure for regeneration is now firmly in place. The community will watch closely as SGI works to meet the conditions required to unlock the construction funding and begin the physical transformation of the site.