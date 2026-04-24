Scarlett Moffatt Addresses David Haye's Controversial Behaviour on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

Scarlett Moffatt discusses David Haye's polarizing comments and 'bullying' row on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, while also announcing her second pregnancy.

Scarlett Moffatt has spoken out about the controversial behaviour of David Haye during their time on I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa. In an interview on Good Morning Britain , Moffatt, 35, described feeling disbelief at some of Haye's comments, recalling instances where she would interject with 'Right, stop now David' or 'you need to apologise'.

She acknowledged that while Haye's delivery was shocking, she didn't believe his intentions were malicious, but rather a lack of awareness in how his words would be received. The discussion stemmed from Haye's polarizing remarks, including a comment about a woman having 'the personality of a proper ugly bird' and a perceived 'bullying' dynamic with Adam Thomas. Thomas himself has since revealed he is undergoing therapy due to the fallout from the incident.

Moffatt also stated that Haye and Thomas have since spoken and resolved their issues. Haye's comments sparked significant backlash, with viewers accusing him of insensitive and offensive language. He attempted to clarify his 'ugly bird' remark, suggesting that women who are less conventionally attractive often develop stronger personalities to compensate. This explanation did little to quell the criticism.

The situation was further complicated by an earlier incident where Haye sent Beverley Callard to the less desirable Savannah Scrub camp. Gemma Collins, another campmate, also took a swipe at Haye, alleging 'fat shaming'. Moffatt's account provides insight into the atmosphere within the camp and the reactions to Haye's behaviour. She described her own response as a 'nervous laugh', expressing shock and disbelief at what was unfolding.

Beyond the drama surrounding Haye, Moffatt also shared personal news during the Good Morning Britain interview. She announced that she and her fiancé, Scott Dobinson, are expecting their second child. The couple experienced a previous miscarriage after the birth of their son, Jude, and expressed their overwhelming joy and gratitude at this new development. Moffatt described the experience of losing a pregnancy as deeply painful, recalling a day spent in bed crying with her partner after learning of the miscarriage.

She expressed confidence that Jude will be a wonderful big brother. The interview offered a glimpse into both the challenging dynamics of the reality show and the personal joys and sorrows of Moffatt's life





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