Scarlett Moffatt Distances Herself from David Haye After Controversial Comments

Following David Haye's remarks about his girlfriend on I'm A Celebrity, Scarlett Moffatt reveals she's not close to the boxer and is not in the cast WhatsApp group, sparking debate about his comments' misogynistic undertones.

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she doesn't regularly keep in touch with David Haye since their time together on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! This revelation comes after Haye sparked controversy with his remarks about his girlfriend, Sian Osborne, during a recent episode. Moffatt's comments, made to Heat magazine, suggest a distance between her and the former boxing champion, especially in the aftermath of his 'misogynistic' statements. She mentioned that not everyone from the show's cast is included in the WhatsApp group, indicating a selective circle of communication. While she maintains close contact with Ashley Roberts, she doesn't mention frequent communication with Haye. This implies a degree of separation and a possible unease regarding his recent statements. Moffatt's openness about her interactions with other cast members, such as Mo, Gemma, Bev, Sinitta, and Harry, highlights the connections she's nurtured within the group, contrasting with her distance from Haye. The dynamics within the cast seem to have shifted following Haye's comments, with Moffatt clearly favouring closer relationships with those who share her values and perspective.

David Haye's comments, made during a discussion with Ashley Roberts and Scarlett Moffatt, caused considerable backlash. Haye described his girlfriend, Sian Osborne, as having the 'personality of a proper ugly bird.' He went on to explain his viewpoint, suggesting that less conventionally attractive women develop better personalities due to their need to compensate for their appearance. This clarification did little to quell the criticism, with viewers and fellow cast members expressing shock and disbelief. Ashley Roberts' reaction, marked by clear horror, mirrored the sentiments of many viewers. The statement immediately raised eyebrows, and the subsequent clarification did not improve the situation. The comments ignited a firestorm of controversy, leading to a flood of negative reactions on social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter. Viewers expressed their outrage, using words like 'misogynistic,' 'disgusting,' and 'sexist' to describe Haye's remarks. This outpouring of disapproval highlighted the public's sensitivity to perceived sexism and the importance of respectful language in the public sphere. Haye's attempt to explain his statement through the 'ugly duckling theory' further angered people, who viewed his comments as offensive and demeaning to women.

The reaction to Haye's comments underscores the importance of public figures considering the impact of their words, especially in the current social climate. Although a source close to Sian Osborne claimed she found Haye's comments humorous and considered it a compliment, the broader public reaction has been overwhelmingly negative. The incident has raised questions about the boundaries of humor and the appropriateness of certain language, even in a casual setting. The social media response highlights the importance of inclusive language, respect and the need for public figures to be mindful of their public statements. The comments have also brought attention to the public's role in the condemnation of misogynistic behavior. The event provides a lesson about the significant impact of statements on social media and the rapid spread of negative reactions. It also highlighted the shift in attitudes and zero-tolerance concerning such comments.





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