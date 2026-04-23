Scarlett Moffatt Expecting Second Child with Fiancé Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt announces her second pregnancy, sharing her joy and gratitude after a challenging fertility journey and a previous miscarriage. She showcased her baby bump at the ITV showcase, radiating happiness.

Television personality Scarlett Moffatt is radiating joy as she anticipates the arrival of her second child with fiancé Scott Dobinson . The 35-year-old, known for her appearances on ' I'm A Celebrity ' and ' Gogglebox ', showcased her growing baby bump with elegance at the ITV showcase on Thursday evening.

She donned a stylish sleeveless white midi dress, complete with a flattering V-neckline and a flowing skirt, paired with towering white sandals and statement gold earrings. This happy announcement follows a challenging four-year fertility journey for the couple, including a heartbreaking miscarriage in late 2024, which Scarlett openly discussed during her time on 'I'm A Celebrity'. She shared with Sinitta the profound grief of 'mourning a life' they had envisioned.

Scarlett revealed the pregnancy news earlier this week on social media, posting a heartwarming image of her baby scan accompanied by a touching message. She expressed their disbelief and overwhelming gratitude, highlighting the joy of their son Jude becoming a big brother. The couple acknowledged the miracle of Jude's birth and the fullness their hearts now experience.

Scarlett has been candid about the difficulties she faced, including a traumatic birth with Jude, which involved significant blood loss and required a blood transfusion. She also spoke about Jude's early arrival at 35 weeks and the invaluable support they received from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Durham hospital.

She has since become an advocate for NICU awareness, partnering with WaterWipes to support their Pure Foundation Fund, which recognizes the dedication of healthcare professionals who care for premature or sick babies. Scarlett's journey to motherhood has been marked by both immense joy and profound sorrow. Her openness about her fertility struggles and the miscarriage has resonated with many, offering a sense of solidarity and understanding.

She and Scott 'laid in bed and cried all day' after the miscarriage, grappling with the loss of a future they had imagined. Despite these challenges, their love and determination have led them to this exciting new chapter. Scarlett's recent appearance at the ITV showcase was a celebration of this happiness, and a visible testament to the strength and resilience of their family.

She continues to use her platform to raise awareness about important issues, such as miscarriage and the vital role of NICUs, while embracing the joy of expanding her family





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