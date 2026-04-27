Scarlett Moffatt in Tears as I'm A Celebrity Finale Descends into Bullying Accusations and Drama

The I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale was overshadowed by accusations of bullying, with Scarlett Moffatt reportedly left in tears and contestants Gemma Collins and Sinitta walking off stage in protest. Jimmy Bullard and David Haye are at the center of the controversy, accused of targeting winner Adam Thomas with aggressive and intimidating behaviour.

The finale of I'm A Celebrity …Get Me Out of Here! All Stars was marred by significant controversy and emotional distress, with reports emerging that Scarlett Moffatt was left in tears during the broadcast.

The pregnant television personality, 35, reportedly found herself needing comfort from show host Declan Donnelly as tensions escalated following accusations of bullying directed towards winner Adam Thomas. Fellow contestants, including Scarlett and Ashley Roberts, expressed their dismay at the unfolding events, describing the behaviour of Jimmy Bullard and David Haye as 'disgusting' and visibly shaken by the confrontation. This incident caps off a series that has been consistently plagued by disputes and allegations of inappropriate conduct amongst the cast members.

The core of the conflict centers around accusations leveled against David Haye and Jimmy Bullard, who are alleged to have targeted Adam Thomas with bullying behaviour. Jimmy Bullard claimed he felt 'intimidated' by Adam, leading to a heated exchange involving offensive language.

Meanwhile, David Haye reportedly made disparaging remarks to Adam after the results were announced, questioning his legitimacy as a winner. Unseen footage, as reported by The Sun, suggests Adam reacted to Haye’s provocation by dramatically discarding his winner’s crown. The situation escalated to the point where Gemma Collins and Sinitta walked off stage during the live finale, visibly upset by Jimmy Bullard’s accusations of Adam being 'abusive, aggressive and intimidating'.

Gemma Collins subsequently voiced her strong disapproval on social media, labelling the behaviour as 'disgusting' and expressing relief at the removal of those involved. The atmosphere was described as deeply uncomfortable for many of the participants. Beyond the immediate fallout, the controversy has sparked further developments. Jimmy Bullard is reportedly considering legal action against ITV, and was allegedly gathering evidence during the finale to support his claims.

Sources suggest he was observed consulting notes and potentially recording the confrontations. He and David Haye were reportedly removed from the set by show bosses, with David claiming it was 'for trying to tell the truth'. Gemma Collins, a friend of Adam Thomas, reportedly described David Haye as 'a nasty b*****d' and both he and Jimmy Bullard as 'an embarrassment to reality TV'.

Scarlett Moffatt, seemingly seeking respite from the drama, departed with her fiancé Scott Dobinson and son Jude, sharing a photo from a plane on Monday morning. The entire situation has cast a shadow over the celebratory atmosphere typically associated with the show’s conclusion, raising questions about the handling of conflict and the wellbeing of the contestants involved.

The incident has prompted widespread discussion about acceptable behaviour on reality television and the responsibilities of broadcasters in ensuring a safe and respectful environment for participants. ITV has been contacted for comment





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I'm A Celebrity Scarlett Moffatt Adam Thomas David Haye Jimmy Bullard Bullying Controversy Gemma Collins Sinitta

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