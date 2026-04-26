Scarlett Moffatt Jokes About All-Male I'm A Celebrity Final After Elimination

Scarlett Moffatt made a lighthearted comment about the lack of female representation in the I'm A Celebrity final after being eliminated from the show. Viewers have also voiced their opinions on the show's format and the final four contestants.

Scarlett Moffatt playfully commented on the exclusively male lineup of the I'm A Celebrity final, expressing a desire for some female presence after her recent elimination.

The 35-year-old Gogglebox star was voted out on Thursday evening following a challenging trial, 'Keep Your Eye on the Ball,' leaving Mo Farah, Harry Redknapp, Adam Thomas, and Craig Charles to compete for the title of 'Legend.

' During her appearance on the live studio show on Friday, Moffatt shared her thoughts with hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, stating it would be 'nice to have some oestrogen in the room' as she discussed the remaining finalists. This remark highlighted the unusual outcome of the competition, resulting in an all-male final four. Moffatt had previously voiced her disappointment at leaving the show, particularly with the prospect of an all-male final.

She expressed her initial hope to represent the female contestants, stating, 'I’m gutted that it’s four blokes left. I wanted to do it for the girls!

' Her departure followed a trial where celebrities had to accurately count coloured balls moving through clear pipes while contending with distractions. The emotional moment of her elimination saw her break down in tears as Ant and Dec revealed she was the furthest from the correct count. Reflecting on her experience, Moffatt contrasted this stint on I'm A Celebrity with her winning appearance in 2016.

She noted a significant difference in her self-assurance, explaining that she felt like an 'imposter' during her first time, whereas this time she entered the jungle with a stronger sense of self. She emphasized the value of the campfire conversations, describing them as a time for reflection and connection with her fellow campmates, particularly praising Sir Mo Farah's kindness and forgiving nature, suggesting he had positively influenced her.

The show's format has also drawn criticism from viewers, who took to social media platform X to express their dissatisfaction. Many believed that other celebrities were more deserving of a place in the final four, citing the harshness of the trials and the perceived unfairness of the selection process.

Comments included expressions of support for Scarlett, with viewers describing her as 'genuine' and 'fun,' alongside calls for ITV to reconsider the format, advocating for public voting throughout the show rather than relying solely on trial results. Despite her elimination, Scarlett remains supportive of her fellow contestants, specifically expressing her desire for Mo Farah to win the competition, even suggesting that voters should prioritize him over her if she had reached the final.

Furthermore, while the hosts announced a full cast reunion at the live final, Beverley Callard has confirmed she will be unable to attend due to medical reasons, adding another layer to the unfolding narrative of this season's I'm A Celebrity





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