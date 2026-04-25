Scarlett Moffatt Lands New ITV Deal After 'I'm A Celebrity' Exit

Scarlett Moffatt secures a new TV deal with ITV following her elimination from 'I'm A Celebrity South Africa', marking a career resurgence for the pregnant star.

Scarlett Moffatt is being hailed as the true victor of ' I'm A Celebrity South Africa' despite her elimination before the final, securing a significant new television project with ITV .

The 35-year-old, currently expecting her second child, was voted out on Thursday after a challenging trial, leaving Mo Farah, Harry Redknapp, Adam Thomas, and Craig Charles to compete for the title of 'Legend'. This new opportunity comes swiftly after winning over the public once again, mirroring the surge in her career following her 2016 win on the original 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here'.

Scarlett's initial rise to fame began with 'Gogglebox' in 2014, quickly followed by her triumphant jungle experience in 2016. This led to a string of high-profile roles, including co-hosting 'Saturday Night Takeaway' with Ant and Dec, presenting the reboot of 'Streetmate', and hosting 'I'm a Celeb's' spin-off show, 'Extra Camp'.

After a period of relative quiet following the birth of her son Jude in June 2023, her return to the spotlight with the 'I'm A Celebrity' all-stars series has reignited her career momentum. Sources indicate her schedule is now brimming with offers, and she is particularly excited about the new ITV project. She recently shared her enthusiasm, mentioning a photoshoot in Barcelona and drawing parallels to the whirlwind of opportunities that followed her first jungle win.

During her appearance on the live finale, Scarlett expressed her disappointment at being the only female contestant eliminated before the final four, stating she hoped to represent the women in the competition. Viewers echoed this sentiment on social media, criticizing the show's trial-based elimination format and advocating for public voting. Despite her early exit, Scarlett spoke fondly of her experience, noting a newfound confidence and self-awareness compared to her first stint in the jungle.

She praised her fellow campmates, particularly Sir Mo Farah, and expressed her desire for him to be crowned 'Legend'. Scarlett’s journey highlights a remarkable career resurgence, fueled by public affection and a fresh opportunity with a major broadcaster. She emphasized the value of the campfire conversations and the reflective nature of the jungle environment, crediting the experience with personal growth and a deeper appreciation for the kindness of others





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