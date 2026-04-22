Scarlett Moffatt Showcases Baby Bump During Sunny Barcelona Getaway Following Pregnancy Reveal

Reality star Scarlett Moffatt shares a first look at her baby bump in Barcelona after announcing her second pregnancy, reflecting on her emotional fertility journey and past experiences.

Television personality and former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has delighted her legion of fans by offering the first glimpse of her burgeoning baby bump shortly after announcing she is pregnant with her second child. The 35-year-old celebrity, known for her charismatic appearances on I am A Celebrity, took to social media earlier this week to share the joyous news alongside her partner, Scott Dobinson.

Following the initial announcement, which featured an image of a pregnancy scan, Scarlett has now posted fresh content from a business trip in Barcelona, where she is currently involved in a photoshoot for a prominent fashion brand. Wearing a crisp white maxi dress, she showcased her silhouette and joked about using her pregnancy as a playful excuse to indulge in her cravings for items like Fanta Orange and fast-food snacks. In an emotional social media update, Scarlett expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she and Scott have received since breaking the news. She confessed her surprise at how quickly her bump has become visible, speculating that it might be more pronounced because this is her second pregnancy. The star shared a heartfelt message reflecting on the journey to expand their family, noting that their son Jude is set to become a big brother. For Scarlett and Scott, this pregnancy feels like a true miracle, especially given their well-documented and deeply personal struggles with fertility. The couple has remained transparent about the emotional highs and lows of their journey, including the heartache of experiencing a miscarriage in late 2024, which they previously described as a period of profound mourning for the future they had envisioned for their growing family. The path to motherhood has been anything but straightforward for the reality star. She has previously been open about the trauma surrounding the birth of her son Jude, who arrived early at 35 weeks and five days. Scarlett suffered significant blood loss during her labour, which necessitated a blood transfusion, and young Jude required intensive care due to complications including jaundice and hypoglycaemia. These experiences have left a lasting impact on her, prompting her to become a staunch advocate for Neonatal Intensive Care Units. She has frequently used her platform to raise awareness and support for the dedicated medical teams who provide life-saving care to premature infants. As she embraces this new chapter of motherhood, Scarlett remains focused on her health and the well-being of her family, cherishing the blessings that have followed a challenging and emotional road to parenthood





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