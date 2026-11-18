Scottish hacker Tyler Buchanan receives six-year prison sentence in US for stealing £8.8 million cryptocurrency via Scattered Spider phishing attacks.

Tyler Buchanan, a 24-year-old Scottish national from Dundee, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison by a United States court for his role in a massive cryptocurrency theft scheme. The United States District Court for the Central District of California handed down the sentence on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of legal proceedings against the final defendant in the notorious Scattered Spider cybercrime group.

The Mechanics Of The Scattered Spider Attack

Buchanan and four co-conspirators orchestrated a sophisticated campaign involving financial fraud and identity theft that targeted technology companies across the United States. The gang operated by sending phishing text messages directly to employees of at least a dozen different firms, exploiting their personal mobile devices to gain initial access to corporate networks.

Also read Tyler Buchanan Jailed for Cyber Heist Linked to Scattered Spider Attacks

These messages warned staff members that their accounts were scheduled for deactivation, a tactic designed to induce immediate panic and compliance. The text messages contained links to fraudulent websites that mimicked legitimate login portals, tricking victims into entering their personal details and security credentials.

Once the hackers collected this sensitive information, they used the stolen credentials to bypass security measures and access cryptocurrency accounts belonging to the victims and their employers. This method allowed the group to siphon off digital currency with relative ease, turning simple identity theft into a large-scale financial heist.

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Specifics Of The Financial Loss And Timeline

The total value of the stolen digital assets reached £8.8 million, a figure that prosecutors described as having severe and life-altering consequences for the affected victims. The criminal activity took place over a period spanning from September 2021 to April 2023, during which Buchanan actively participated in the conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

During the sentencing hearing, the US Department of Justice highlighted that Buchanan and his co-conspirators utilized these stolen credentials not only to steal virtual currency but also to access confidential company information. The scale of the operation required significant coordination, as the group systematically targeted multiple high-value organizations simultaneously to maximize their illicit gains.

Arrest, Extradition, And Legal Admission Of Guilt

Buchanan's ability to evade justice was significantly reduced after his online identity and home address were leaked by rival hackers in 2023, forcing him to flee Scotland. He sought refuge in Majorca, Spain, where Spanish police arrested him in 2024 before he was extradited to the United States to face trial.

Upon his arrival in the US, Buchanan pleaded guilty in April to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. His plea agreement included specific admissions regarding his actions, including the fact that a device found at his Dundee home contained text files with cryptocurrency seed phrases and login information for one of the victims.

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Judicial Ruling And Future Restitution Proceedings

US District Judge John W Mr Holcomb presided over the sentencing at the court in Santa Ana, California, imposing the six-year term on Buchanan. He is the last of the Scattered Spider members to receive a final sentence, having already admitted his role in the widespread cyber intrusions and currency thefts throughout the US.

The four co-conspirators involved in the case previously received prison sentences ranging from 18 months to ten years, reflecting the varying degrees of their involvement in the criminal enterprise. Their sentences highlight the US judicial system's harsh stance on organized cybercrime groups that cause significant financial damage to businesses and individuals.

Impact On Victims And Next Legal Steps

Buchanan is scheduled to return to court next month for a restitution hearing, where a judge will determine the exact amount he must pay back to reimburse the victims for their losses. This step is crucial for the financial recovery of the victims, although the full extent of the damages may take considerable time to calculate and enforce.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities facing modern technology companies and their employees to sophisticated phishing attacks. Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of vigilance against unsolicited communications and the severe legal repercussions for those involved in such cyber-enabled theft operations.