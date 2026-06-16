Scheffler Unfazed by Grand Slam Pressure at US Open

World number one Scottie Scheffler downplays the motivation of completing the career Grand Slam ahead of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, focusing instead on being the best version of himself.

Scottie Scheffler enters the 2026 US Open at Shinnecock Hills as the world number one and the pre-tournament favorite, yet he downplays the significance of the career Grand Slam that a victory would bring.

Speaking in his pre-tournament press conference, Scheffler emphasized that completing the Grand Slam has never been a driving force behind his career. Instead, his focus remains on becoming the best version of himself on the golf course. The 30-year-old already boasts four major titles, having won the PGA Championship and The Open in 2025, and a win this week would make him the sixth player in history to achieve the career Grand Slam.

Despite the narrative surrounding the historic milestone, Scheffler insists that he does not measure success solely by major titles. He acknowledges that finishing second this week might be perceived as a failure in the context of the Grand Slam chase, but he argues that second place is not always a poor result when considering the broader picture of his game and career.

However, he admits that missing out on a major victory still stings deeply. Scheffler's season has been strong by most standards, with top-three finishes in half of his 12 worldwide starts, including a runner-up finish to Rory McIlroy at The Masters. He has also won the American Express, his 20th PGA Tour title, early in the year. Yet, he has not found the winner's circle in recent months, leading some to question whether his form has dipped.

Scheffler disagrees with that assessment, pointing to his leading position in the FedExCup standings and strokes gained statistics as evidence that his game remains sharp. He attributes the lack of recent wins to the narrow margins in professional golf, where being slightly off can be the difference between victory and a near-miss. The US Open at Shinnecock Hills presents a unique challenge with its demanding layout, thick rough, and fast greens.

Scheffler's all-around game, particularly his ball-striking and short game, should serve him well on this classic links-style course. However, the pressure of completing the Grand Slam on his 30th birthday adds an extra layer of intrigue. Scheffler remains unfazed by external expectations, knowing that regardless of what he achieves, there will always be demands for more. He is focused on executing his game plan shot by shot, trusting that the results will follow.

As the tournament begins, all eyes will be on Scheffler to see if he can capture the one major that has eluded him and etch his name into the history books alongside legends like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. But even if he falls short, Scheffler's perspective ensures that his career will not be defined solely by this week's outcome





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