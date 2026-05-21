School Photos and GDPR: What You Need to Know

This article discusses the legal implications of schools using photos of students without consent, particularly in the context of the UK's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018. It provides guidance on when schools need permission, the specific requirements for consent, and the legal rights of parents and children regarding the use of their images.

You open Facebook at lunch and spot your child in full school uniform on the school's page. It's a class photo you never agreed to – and you didn't even know it was being taken.

So was the school actually allowed to do that? The short answer is: probably not. In the UK, a photo of a recognisable child is personal data. That means it falls under the UK GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018 — the same laws that cover your medical records and home address.

Schools are not above those rules. The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) enforces them, and expects schools to have a clear, lawful reason every time they collect, store or share a child's image. So when does a school actually need your permission? Any photo where your child can be identified counts as personal data.

That includes a class photo on a school Facebook page, a sports day picture on the website, a newsletter image or a shot in a marketing leaflet. Schools can use photos without consent in some limited cases. An identification photo on a secure internal system, or an image used purely for safeguarding, can fall under what's called the school's 'public task'. But those uses stay private and internal.

The problems start with public-facing uses. Website galleries, social media posts, local press photos and promotional materials almost always require explicit consent from you. That consent has to meet a high bar. Under UK GDPR, the ICO says valid consent must be specific, informed, freely given and easy to withdraw at any time.

A blanket tick box at the start of the year, or a form you don't remember signing, may not be enough. If the school later wants to use an image in a new way — on a social platform it didn't previously mention, for example — it should ask again. Silence, a missing form or a box you didn't fully understand puts the school in difficult legal territory. What about older children and their own views?

From around age 13, the ICO expects schools and parents to take the child's own views about online images seriously. This reflects the UK GDPR threshold for children's online consent. For younger children, decisions sit with whoever holds parental responsibility. If you share that with another parent or carer, it's worth checking you're both aligned on what you have and haven't agreed to.

What are your legal rights if it's already happened? Article 17 of the UK GDPR gives you the right to erasure. In plain terms: you can ask a school to delete personal data about your child, including photos published online. They must respond within one month.

Serious breaches can lead to ICO enforcement. In the most extreme cases, fines can reach £17.5 million or 4% of annual turnover. The ICO's guidance in this area is currently under review following the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, so it's worth checking ico.org.uk for the latest. Step one: screenshot everything before you do anything else If you find your child's photo posted online without your consent, gather evidence first.

Take screenshots that clearly show the photo, the account name, the date it was posted and any location tags. Do this before you call the school or message the head. Venting in the parents' WhatsApp group might feel good, but it has no legal effect. Step two: contact the right person in writing Write to the school's Data Protection Officer (DPO).

Most state schools are required to have one. If the school is smaller or independent, address your email to the headteacher. Use a clear subject line such as 'URGENT: UK GDPR - Erasure - Child Photo'. Describe the post, include a link, and state clearly that you did not consent to the image being shared publicly.

If there's a court order under the Children Act 1989 that restricts publication of your child's image, mention it here. For an online post, it's reasonable to ask for the image to come down within 24 to 48 hours. The school's full written response can legally take up to one month, but there's no good reason for the photo to stay up while they reply. If the school ignores you or refuses Keep copies of every message and every response.

If the school has a formal complaints process, use it. If you're still getting nowhere, raise the issue with the ICO directly using its online reporting form. The ICO can investigate, issue reprimands and, in serious cases, take enforcement action. That's well beyond anything a parents' evening conversation could resolve.

You're not being difficult by asking. You're protecting your child's legal rights





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GDPR Data Protection Act 2018 UK General Data Protection Regulation School Photos Child Images Consent Use Of Images Legal Rights Data Protection Officer Information Commissioner's Office Data (Use And Access) Act 2025 ICO Enforcement Fines Legal Action Parents' Rights Children's Online Consent School Complaints Process ICO Online Reporting Form

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