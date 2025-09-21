School Suspensions Surge: Record Number of Children Face Discipline for Drug, Alcohol, and Smoking Offenses

New data reveals a concerning rise in school suspensions and expulsions related to substance use and smoking, with a record 130 children suspended daily. The statistics expose a growing problem across the country, prompting concerns about school discipline and the well-being of students. The Department of Education has acknowledged the issue and outlined plans to address it.

Disturbing new statistics reveal a concerning trend: a record number of children are being suspended from school each day due to violations of rules related to drink, drugs, or smoking. The data, compiled up to July 2024, paints a grim picture of disciplinary issues in educational institutions across the country. A staggering 24,554 incidents resulted in pupil suspensions within the specified period, with 742 of these escalating to expulsions.

The offenses encompass a range of transgressions, including attending classes under the influence of substances, drug dealing, misuse of prescription medications, and repeated instances of smoking. The age of the students involved is particularly alarming, with some of those disciplined being as young as six years old. Considering a typical school year of 190 days, this equates to an average of 130 children suspended and four expelled daily. This represents a significant surge, marking an 8 percent increase compared to the two-year period ending July 2022. The rise is especially pronounced when contrasted with the 2021 figures, which, while lower, were also influenced by the Covid pandemic. This suggests a potentially worsening trend as schools return to normal operations.\The geographical distribution of these incidents further highlights the scope of the problem. Among the 150 local education authorities that provided data, Essex recorded the highest number of suspensions and expulsions, with 889 and 27 respectively. Hampshire followed closely with 812 suspensions and four expulsions. Other areas with substantial numbers of incidents include Kent (654 suspensions, 11 expulsions), Surrey (594 suspensions, 13 expulsions), and Hertfordshire (580 suspensions, 5 expulsions). The Midlands region saw a hotspot in Staffordshire, which recorded 487 suspensions and 20 expulsions. In the North, Lancashire reported 468 suspensions and 38 expulsions, while North Yorkshire had 464 suspensions and 11 expulsions. The West Country also faced significant challenges, with Somerset and Devon reporting 460 suspensions and 8 expulsions, and 447 suspensions and 7 expulsions, respectively. Even London, with its diverse boroughs, was not immune, with Croydon and Barnet having the highest numbers of suspensions within the capital, recording 241 suspensions and 3 expulsions, and 179 suspensions and 2 expulsions respectively. These figures indicate a widespread problem across various regions and demographic areas.\The data, released by the Department for Education, has sparked concerns about the underlying causes and potential consequences of this alarming trend. Christopher McGovern, chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, expressed deep concern, stating that the data reflects a growing breakdown of order and discipline in many schools. He further warned that the reported figures may only represent a fraction of the actual incidents, as many cases of drug, smoking, and alcohol offenses go unreported or undetected by schools, suggesting a larger crisis is at play. The consequences, according to McGovern, extend to damaging the well-being of all children. He also raised concerns about the ability of the teaching profession to cope with declining standards of behavior, emphasizing that issues originating from the streets are increasingly spilling over into classrooms. In response, a Department for Education spokesman reiterated the government's stance, emphasizing that drugs and alcohol have no place in schools and pledging support for teachers in maintaining safe and calm learning environments. The department also highlighted the implementation of a comprehensive program, including new attendance and behavior hubs, designed to directly address the needs of schools facing the most significant challenges. The program aims to provide targeted support and resources to help schools manage and prevent future incidents





