Brian MacKinnon, infamous for faking his identity to study medicine in the 1990s, volunteered to act as a doctor during a plane emergency. This incident occurs as he faces jail time for terrorizing his former professor in his home, driven by a decades-long obsession and grudge.

Brian MacKinnon, a notorious figure in Scottish criminal history known for his elaborate deception in the 1990s, has reportedly engaged in another deeply concerning act of impersonation during a medical emergency on an airplane years after his original fraud was exposed.

The disturbing incident occurred on a flight departing from Glasgow, where MacKinnon, now in his sixties, volunteered his services when a passenger in the row beside him fell seriously ill. A flight attendant called out for anyone with medical qualifications to assist, and MacKinnon stepped forward, presenting himself as a qualified doctor.

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MacKinnon Impersonates Doctor on Flight

This action underscores a persistent and dangerous delusion that continues to plague the individual, who was previously caught pretending to be a teenage student to gain entry into medical school decades ago. The revelation of this plane incident coincides with MacKinnon facing severe legal consequences for a separate but related crime involving the terrorizing of his former medical professor, Brian Whiting, and his wife in their private residence.

MacKinnon holds a decades-long grudge against Professor Whiting, stemming from MacKinnon's expulsion from Glasgow University after failing exams while Whiting was the dean of the medical school. MacKinnon had previously attempted to reintegrate into the medical field by re-enrolling at Bearsden Academy at age thirty, posing as a sixteen-year-old orphan named Brandon Lee from Canada. He managed to deceive several teachers who had known him during his first stint at the school but had forgotten him.

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He eventually gained admission to Dundee University to study medicine, only for his true identity to be discovered in 1995, leading to his dismissal from the course. Recent court proceedings have brought to light the extreme lengths to which MacKinnon has gone to fulfill his obsession with becoming a doctor. In September of the previous year, MacKinnon broke into Professor Whiting's home, hiding in the property for nine hours before confronting the elderly professor and his wife.

MacKinnon Faces Court Over Professor Threats

He demanded that Whiting release glowing statements to the media praising MacKinnon's character and potential, threatening to kill the professor if he refused. Police Scotland arrested MacKinnon shortly after the incident, and a search of his home uncovered a notepad with the written goal of regaining a place to study medicine at a reputable university. MacKinnon admitted to attempted extortion and making threats, while other charges involving dangerous items were dismissed due to not guilty pleas.

Former classmates and even a retired police officer have expressed shock at MacKinnon's continued inability to let go of his fantasies, suggesting that his actions stem from a profound psychological disturbance that has escalated over thirty years into violent criminal behavior. The case highlights the long-term dangers of unchecked delusions and the failure of past systems to intervene earlier despite knowing his history.