Schoolboy repeatedly stabbed man to death during drug robbery, court told

A 16-year-old boy is accused of fatally stabbing 23-year-old Alfonso Sibley in Ewell, Surrey, during a robbery for cannabis. The victim was ambushed by two teens, and a third provided support on a moped. The prosecution says the stabbing was not self-defense, despite the victim having a knife. The trial at Kingston Crown Court continues.

A teenage boy repeatedly stabbed a 23-year-old man to death after ambushing him for his drugs, a court has heard. The victim, Alfonso Sibley, known as Alfie, was allegedly targeted as he went to sell two ounces of cannabis on the afternoon of December 9 last year, nearly a fortnight before Christmas.

The murder suspect, who was 15 at the time but has since turned 16, is accused of stabbing Mr Sibley several times in the chest before calmly fleeing the scene in Ewell, Surrey, and catching a bus. Mr Sibley managed to stumble to a nearby pub, where staff and customers desperately tried to save his life, but he died from his injuries in a pool of blood shortly afterward.

The prosecution claims that before the stabbing, a 15-year-old friend of the murder suspect had thrown purple dye at Mr Sibley to help execute the robbery. The 16-year-old denies murder, and all three defendants-the 16-year-old, the 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old who allegedly provided support on his moped-deny conspiracy to rob. They are on trial at Kingston Crown Court, and none can be identified because they are under 18.

During the trial, prosecutor Robert O'Sullivan KC described how Mr Sibley was contacted by the youngest boy in the early hours of December 9, agreeing to sell two ounces of cannabis for £380 in cash. The pair, joined by the murder suspect, met up in Ewell shortly before 3.30pm that day. The oldest boy was seen on CCTV riding his moped nearby. Footage showed banknotes in the road and Mr Sibley clutching a blade while chasing the middle boy.

Witness evidence suggested the child became the aggressor, pursuing Mr Sibley. O'Sullivan told the court: 'The prosecution say that pushed Alfonso Sibley to the floor and struck him repeatedly in the chest causing wounds which transpired to be fatal. Mr Sibley walks into the seating area of a nearby pub where he collapsed.

' The older boy then rode his moped to the pub and appeared to look toward the seating area before making off. A post-mortem examination found Mr Sibley died from a stab wound to the chest that went through his heart and left lung, and he suffered several other stab injuries to his torso. There were no defensive injuries on his body. The prosecution argues that all three defendants agreed to rob Mr Sibley of the cannabis.

O'Sullivan said: 'Maybe Alfonso was seen as an easy target. But he fought back and he chased the middle boy with a knife and in the chase stabbed him in the backside. Whatever happened at that point, the prosecution say the middle boy then became the aggressor and chased Alfonso Sibley, caught up with him and repeatedly stabbed him in the chest. The prosecution case is that the middle boy was not defending himself when he stabbed Alfonso Sibley.

But, if he may have been, then the infliction of at least five stab wounds was far more than was reasonable in the circumstances.

' All three were arrested within days. The 16-year-old told police he acted in self-defense after Mr Sibley stabbed him with a knife, said to be around 9.5cm in length. The 17-year-old claimed he had no involvement in any drug deal but saw Mr Sibley chase the middle boy with a knife and 'shank' him in the bottom, saying the middle boy was 'running for his life'.

The youngest boy alleged Mr Sibley sent him texts asking to exchange nude images and made sexual noises when they met, and he sprayed Mr Sibley in the face with dye before running off. He said he had the spray for self-defense. The trial continues





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