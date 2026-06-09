Schoolgirl, 13, Dies After Drowning in River During Heatwave

Palwasha Akbar, a 'bright' and 'caring' schoolgirl, died while swimming in the River Wharfe in Burnsall, North Yorkshire, during last month's record-breaking heatwave. She was one of 19 people, including 13 children, reported to have suffered open-water deaths during the high temperatures.

A 'bright' and 'caring' schoolgirl who drowned in a river on the hottest day of the year has been pictured for the first time. Palwasha Akbar , 13, died while swimming in the River Wharfe in Burnsall , North Yorkshire , during last month's record-breaking heatwave .

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at 6.30pm on May 31 following reports Palwasha had gone missing in the river. The teen was rescued from the water and taken to hospital by air ambulance, however, sadly died a short time later. Her tragic passing follows a string of fatalities during last month's high temperatures, with a total of 19 people, including 13 children, reported to have suffered open-water deaths.

Palwasha's family have now paid tribute to the Year 9 Bronte Girls' Secondary Academy student through a crowd-funding page set up in her memory. Malali Khan, organising the fundraiser, described Palwasha's 'gentle nature' and 'caring heart,' saying she had a 'bright future' ahead of her. She said: 'Palwasha Akbar was a bright, kind, and caring 13-year-old girl whose tragic passing has left her family, friends, school, and community heartbroken.

Palwasha Akbar died in an accident while swimming in the River Wharfe in North Yorkshire during the last month's heatwave 'Palwasha loved reading, spending time with her friends, and bringing happiness to those around her. She was a hardworking student with a warm smile, a gentle nature, and a caring heart.

'She had a bright future ahead of her and touched the lives of so many people through her kindness and positivity. 'Thank you for helping us remember a beautiful young girl who was taken far too soon but will never be forgotten. ' Lyndsay Hall, acting principal at Bronte Girls' Secondary Academy, said the school is 'deeply saddened' by the death of a 'much-loved' member of their community.

Ms Hall said: 'She was one of our star pupils and will be remembered for her compassion and willingness to go above and beyond to help others.

'All our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic loss at this incredibly difficult time. ' Palwasha's funeral was held on Wednesday evening, according to a social media update posted by Janaza Announcements. An inquest into her death is expected to open at Northallerton Coroner's Court on June 18. Palwasha's passing follows a string of fatalities during last month's high temperatures, with a total of 19 people reported to have suffered open-water deaths.

The tribute comes as the inquest into the death of 14-year-old Samuel Murphy, who drowned after going missing while swimming at a lake during the recent heatwave, opened on Monday. Samuel, from Camberly in Surrey, was reported missing at 3.28pm on May 26 at Hawley Lake near Blackwater.

A 'multi-agency operation' was launched by Hampshire Constabulary to locate the teen, which involved marine and drone units working alongside the National Police Air Service, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and divers from the Metropolitan Police, supported by the Army. Samuel's body was recovered the following afternoon. A short hearing held at Winchester Coroner's Court heard the cause of death had not yet been determined, but further investigations were being carried out.

A similar tragedy, occurring during the heatwave on May 28, includes that of 19-year-old Panashe Muchenje, who drowned in a lake while swimming with his two friends. Panashe, a Zimbabwean national living in Nottingham, was captured in footage widely shared online lowering himself into Balderton Lake near Newark before getting into difficulty. He is understood to have been in the lake for 22 minutes before being pulled out and treated by paramedics who had rushed to the scene.

Panashe Muchenje died on May 28 after drowning in a lake while swimming with his friends during the heatwave. Chief Inspector for Newark, Clive Collings, described Panashe's death as a 'tragic incident' and said the force's thoughts 'are solely with this young man's family.

' Similarly, 13-year-old Reco Puttock, from Halifax, experienced difficulty while swimming at Leadbeater Dam in West Yorkshire on May 25 during the hot temperatures. Emergency crews rushed to the scene at around 3.20pm. West Yorkshire Fire, Police and Ambulance teams led the search for the teen, who tragically died in hospital after being pulled from the water.

Mackenzie Swift, who was only 11, was found after a multi-agency effort - including underwater divers and mountain rescue volunteers - on May 30 after going missing in the River Don in South Yorkshire. South Yorkshire Police began looking for Mackenzie shortly after 8pm following reports he had gone into the river near Ferry Boat Lane in Mexborough. It took 48 hours for his body to be located, with the search concluding on Monday, June 2, at 11pm





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Palwasha Akbar Bright And Caring Schoolgirl Drowning In River Wharfe Record-Breaking Heatwave Open-Water Deaths Heatwave Fatalities Schoolgirl Death Bronte Girls' Secondary Academy Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil Caring Nature Bright Future Tragic Loss Heatwave Tragedies River Wharfe Burnsall North Yorkshire Palwasha's Family Malali Khan Year 9 Pupil

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