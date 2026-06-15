Schoolgirl's Brutally Honest Response to Social Media Ban Goes Viral

A schoolgirl's deadpan answer to Sir Keir Starmer's plans to ban under-16s from social media has gone viral, with viewers praising her comic timing and hailing her as an icon.

A schoolgirl has gone viral after delivering a brutally honest one-line response to Sir Keir Starmer 's plans to ban under-16s from social media. The teenager left BBC Breakfast viewers in stitches when she was asked how she would spend her free time if she could no longer access her favourite apps.

Without missing a beat, Isabella replied: Stare at a wall. Her deadpan answer quickly spread across social media, with viewers hailing the pupil as an icon and declaring they were howling at her reaction. The exchange came after Sir Keir announced on Monday that under-16s would be banned from accessing social media platforms under plans designed to protect young people's wellbeing and safety online. If approved by Parliament, the restrictions would come into force by spring 2027.

Unveiling the proposals, the Prime Minister said the move would give children more opportunities away from screens. That is all any parent wants. They want to know that Britain will be better for their children, that they will get a fair chance.

However, other pupils at Tarleton Academy in Lancashire - which already operates a strict phone-free policy, requiring pupils to place their devices in locked pouches throughout the school day - were not convinced by the changes. One boy was stunned to discover he had spent ten hours on his phone in a single day over the weekend. The pupil admitted much of that time had been spent on TikTok, scrolling because I'm bored.

Asked how he would cope without social media, he said: I'll just have to adapt, maybe go read a book or go outside. I'll feel quite disappointed, because I've got nothing else to do throughout the day, so I'll just have to do other things that will be fun. The crackdown is set to go further than Australia's by taking world leading action on gaming and live-streaming platforms so strangers will not be able to contact children.

The restrictions will be required to be switched on by default for children up to 17. And the Government is also looking at potential overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s. Further action will see so-called AI romantic companion chatbots - designed to simulate sexual relationships or roleplay with users - having to enforce a minimum age of 18, while there will also be age restrictions on AI chatbots more widely.

Encrypted messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal will not be included in the UK's ban





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