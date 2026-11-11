Hundreds of schools in the UK and parts of Europe received threatening emails on 11 November, prompting evacuations. Police are treating the messages as hoaxes and say there is no credible threat.

Schools in parts of the UK and Europe were evacuated on 11 November after receiving hoax bomb threats in a suspicious email. Hundreds of schools are understood to have received the threatening message.

Headteachers activated emergency protocols and some pupils were huddled under foil blankets to keep warm as temperatures plunged. Detectives confirmed the messages were investigated and do not represent a credible threat. They advised staff that there was no need to close schools. Officers were seen outside schools in some locations.

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Police Confirm Hoax, Advise No School Closures

Some headteachers who decided to close urged parents not to pick up their children, as they tried to organise emergency transport to get pupils home. A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Wednesday, November 11, threatening messages were sent to a number of schools in Scotland and across the UK. The spokesperson said these messages were immediately assessed and are being treated as hoaxes.

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Enquiries established there is nothing to suggest the messages represent a credible threat or any wider threat to the public. The spokesperson added that police understand how distressing messages of this nature can be for pupils, parents, carers and school staff. They said advice is that there is no requirement to evacuate schools or keep children away from education based solely on the content of the emails.

Messages Sent to Multiple Distribution Lists Across UK

The messages were sent widely to distribution lists across the UK and Northern Ireland. Police Scotland's Cyber and Fraud Unit is carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the source of the messages. Officers continue to liaise with law enforcement partners across the UK and internationally. A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said police received reports of a concerning email sent to a number of schools across Northern Ireland.

As a result, police are conducting urgent enquiries and liaising with the schools in question, with an update to be provided in due course. The Education Authority in Northern Ireland said an email message had been sent to a large number of schools. Parents at Leslie Primary School in Fife were told that hundreds of schools had received a threatening email. Pupils at a school in Kinross huddled under foil blankets after being forced to leave their classrooms.

Chaos in UK and Europe: Evacuations and Emergency Protocols

Emergency safety procedures were implemented in Rome, Milan, Naples, Bologna, and several other provinces. The chaos comes after hoax bomb threats hit schools across Scotland and Northern Ireland in October, with as many as 300 schools receiving messages before 9am warning devices had been placed on the premises. One message read: This is Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan. We have come to annihilate you.

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We will carry out genocide against the Italians. I have been preparing for this for a long time: to kill every single one of you. I have just left a powerful, remote-controlled explosive device inside a plastic bag in your building. I have positioned it so that the shockwave will spread throughout the building.

All that will remain of you will be bones and a bloody mess. We also planted a bomb in the engine of your prime minister's car.

Then we will finish off the survivors with stab wounds. John McGhee, executive director of Education at Glasgow City Council, said people may be aware of media reports this morning about a threatening email about a device in schools that has been sent to schools across the country. He said police colleagues have confirmed the message is a hoax and there is no credible threat.