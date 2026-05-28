Scientists Uncover Secret to Happiness

Researchers from the University of Oxford have discovered that patience, risk taking, reciprocal, altruistic, and trusting are key traits among happy people.

Scientists have finally uncovered the secret to happiness, and it's not just about material comforts. Experts from the University of Oxford surveyed 80,000 people in 76 countries about their happiness and life satisfaction.

The results revealed five key traits among happy people: patience, risk taking, reciprocal, altruistic, and trusting. These traits were found to be significantly correlated with higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction across all countries. The researchers believe that promoting initiatives that build stronger preferences in these traits could increase wellbeing. This study comes at a time when governments and researchers are increasingly paying attention to the wellbeing of populations.

However, what determines wellbeing has remained a mystery until now. The team's findings suggest that wellbeing is down to more than just material comforts alone. The study also found a link between life satisfaction and five key traits, including patience, risk taking, positive and negative reciprocity, altruism, and trust. The experts added that the coefficients for these traits are remarkably similar across different regions of the world.

This study is part of a growing body of research that suggests that wellbeing is not just about individual characteristics, but also about how people interact with each other and their environment. The study was published in the International Journal of Happiness and Development





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Happiness Wellbeing Patience Risk Taking Reciprocity Altruism Trust

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