SCIEX Novus V55 Mass Spectrometer Meets EPA Method 1633A PFAS Standards

The SCIEX Novus V55 mass spectrometer demonstrates robust quantitative performance for EPA Method 1633A, achieving high accuracy and precision for PFAS detection in environmental samples.

SCIEX has published a technical evaluation on November 4, 2026, detailing the performance of its novel novus V55 mass spectrometer in compliance with EPA Method 1633A. The study confirms that the instrument delivers robust quantitative results at the limit of quantitation for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This development provides laboratories with a validated tool for detecting these persistent chemicals in environmental matrices.

Quantitative Accuracy and Precision Results

The novus V55 system demonstrated exceptional accuracy for the majority of PFAS analytes tested during the evaluation. Most compounds exhibited an accuracy of plus or minus ten percent on the quantifier ion, with overall accuracies ranging from eighty percent to one hundred twenty-nine percent. These figures indicate a high degree of reliability for routine analytical workflows requiring strict adherence to federal guidelines.

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Limit of quantitation ion ratios consistently met the acceptance criteria defined in the EPA level five standard, staying within plus or minus thirty percent. Lower limit of precision recovery values, measured at two times the limit of quantitation, ranged from ninety percent to one hundred ten percent for most analytes. The precision values achieved were well below the nine percent threshold required for transition monitoring, ensuring data integrity across multiple runs.

Chromatographic Performance for Early Eluters

Early-eluting polar analytes often suffer from poor chromatographic performance on traditional reversed-phase liquid chromatography columns, leading to asymmetric or fronting peak shapes. The novus V55 method utilized a Phenomenex Luna Omega PS C18 column to address this issue effectively. The positive surface charge characteristics of this specific column produced well-defined, symmetrical peaks for challenging compounds.

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Extracted ion chromatograms for early eluting compounds in the mid-level calibration standard showed excellent retention and shape. Compounds such as 3:3 FTCA, PFBA, PFMPA, and PFPeA displayed clear separation without tailing or fronting artifacts. This improvement reduces the risk of compromising data quality and ensures accurate integration of peak areas for low-concentration samples.

Sensitivity and Linear Dynamic Range Analysis

Quantitative performance of solvent-based calibration standards exceeded the sensitivity requirements specified in EPA Method 1633A. Limits of quantitation for sulfonic acids, perfluoroalkyl carboxylic acids, sulfonamides, and fluorinated ether acids ranged from approximately zero point one to zero point four nanograms per milliliter in vial. These values are roughly two times lower than the limits specified by the method, highlighting the superior sensitivity of the V55 system.

Sulfonamide ethanols and x:3 fluorotelomer carboxylic acids exhibited reduced sensitivity due to electrospray ionization source limitations, showing higher limits of quantitation between one and two point five nanograms per milliliter. The calibration curve demonstrated three orders of linear dynamic range for most analytes, although detector saturation occurred in high-level standards for 9Cl-PF3ONS and 11Cl-PF3OUdS.

Method Blanks and Recovery Evaluation

Evaluations using method blanks and ongoing precision and recovery samples in a clean sand-based matrix confirmed the method's robustness. Mean lower limit of precision recovery for the quantifier ion was primarily between ninety percent and one hundred ten percent. Specific anomalies included a seventy-eight percent recovery for 11Cl-PF3OUdS, which was likely due to the lack of exact mass-labeled surrogates for these compounds.

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All analytes remained well within the flexible recovery acceptance limits specified by EPA Method 1633A, which range from forty percent to one hundred sixty percent depending on the analyte and matrix. The mean lower limit of precision recovery precision values ranged from four point four percent to twenty percent, satisfying all regulatory criteria for solid matrices. Similar trends were observed in mid-level ongoing precision and recovery samples, confirming consistent performance across concentration levels.