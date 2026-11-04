SCIEX Optimizes Large-Panel Pesticide MRM Database Development

SCIEX leverages ACO and aeMRM on the novus V55 system to create a 2,101-transition pesticide database, accelerating food safety testing workflows and reducing operational costs for laboratories.

A streamlined workflow utilizing SCIEX OS software features has successfully accelerated the creation and optimization of a massive database containing over 2100 Multiple Reaction Monitoring (MRM) transitions. This development addresses the growing demand for comprehensive targeted analysis in food testing, where regulatory updates and the discovery of new analytes require laboratories to monitor an increasingly large panel of pesticides. The process resulted in the establishment of a large-panel MRM database comprising more than 700 pesticides, providing a robust foundation for high-throughput screening.

The core of this efficiency lies in the use of Automated Compound Optimization (ACO) within SCIEX OS software. This feature automates the iterative ramping of source and compound-specific parameters, adding optimized values directly to in-house MRM databases. By handling these complex calculations automatically, the workflow eliminates the unwieldy manual efforts traditionally associated with optimizing hundreds of analytes simultaneously. This automation significantly reduces the time required for method development while ensuring consistent and accurate parameter selection.

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High-Resolution HR-MS/MS spectra were employed to further authenticate the selected MRM transitions. This step provided developers with additional confidence in their precursor and product ion selections, ensuring the integrity of the final library. The combination of automated optimization and high-resolution authentication creates a reliable pipeline for generating large-scale targeted assays, which are essential for meeting modern food safety standards.

Novus V55 System Enhances Retention Time Discovery

The novus V55 system played a pivotal role in facilitating the rapid discovery of retention times for more than 2100 transitions in a single injection. By leveraging a combination of MRM (aeMRM), sub-to-low ms pause and dwell times, and fast polarity switching, the system enabled unscheduled MRM acquisition of the complete panel. This capability allows for the comprehensive characterization of the sample matrix without the need for pre-defined scheduled windows, which are typically time-consuming to establish for large panels.

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This unscheduled acquisition approach conserves reference materials and analytical standards while considerably accelerating the retention time (RT) discovery process. The efficiency of the novus V55 system in handling such a vast number of transitions demonstrates its suitability for complex multi-analyte methods. It reduces the operational burden on laboratories by minimizing the instrument time required for initial method screening and parameter optimization.

Stakeholder Benefits and Technical Validation

Laboratories face increasing pressure to increase throughput and implement sustainability initiatives. The adoption of large-panel methods that consolidate multiple assays into a single run offers a solution to these challenges. By reducing instrument time and operational costs, the SCIEX approach supports both economic and environmental goals within food testing facilities. The ability to screen for hundreds of pesticides in one go reduces solvent waste and increases the number of samples processed per day.

The study validated the method using the Smart Solutions™ v700 PestiMix Kit 3 from LGC Standards. Intermediate stock standards at 1 μg/mL in acetonitrile were prepared and further diluted to create calibration standards. This rigorous experimental setup ensured that the developed method was tested against a comprehensive mixture of pesticide standards, reflecting real-world complexity. The use of standard reference materials underscores the reliability of the workflow for regulatory compliance purposes.

Real-World Impact and Scheduled MRM Implementation

The final pesticides MRM library facilitated scalable method development, enabling the implementation of optimized parameters for 1975 positive and 127 negative transitions. These transitions were suitable for incorporation into targeted scheduled MRM (sMRM) assays. The software features, such as RT import and concurrency visualization plots, facilitated the development of this final sMRM method for quantitation on the novus V55 system. This transition from unscheduled discovery to scheduled quantitation represents the complete workflow from discovery to routine application.

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The integration of the ZenoTOF 7600+ system for MRM authentication further strengthened the reliability of the method. The high-resolution fragmentation data provided by this system confirmed the identity of the compounds detected by the novus V55. This two-stage validation process ensures that the large-panel method is not only fast but also highly specific and accurate. Laboratories can now rely on this validated library for routine food safety testing with greater confidence.

Competing views in the industry often focus on the balance between panel size and sensitivity. However, this workflow demonstrates that large panels do not necessarily compromise data quality. The use of advanced automation and high-resolution mass spectrometry allows for the expansion of target lists without sacrificing the precision required for regulatory quantitation. This approach sets a new benchmark for method development in food safety laboratories.

The ongoing discovery of new analytes means that the demand for comprehensive targeted analysis will continue to grow. The workflow presented here provides a scalable solution that can adapt to future regulatory changes. By streamlining the creation of MRM databases, SCIEX and its partners are enabling laboratories to stay ahead of emerging contaminants. This proactive capability is crucial for maintaining public health and ensuring food safety in an ever-changing regulatory landscape.