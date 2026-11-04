SCIEX ZenoTOF 8600 Enhances PFAS Isomer Differentiation via EAD

New research demonstrates how SCIEX ZenoTOF 8600 electron-activated dissociation enables precise differentiation of PFAS isomers in environmental samples.

Scientists have demonstrated a significant advancement in identifying per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ( PFAS) using the SCIEX ZenoTOF 8600 system. This technology employs electron-activated dissociation to differentiate structural isomers that traditional methods often miss. The study provides a robust framework for analyzing complex chemical mixtures found in water supplies.

EAD Outperforms CID in Structural Analysis

The SCIEX ZenoTOF 8600 system utilizes electron-activated dissociation to generate richer fragmentation patterns compared to collision-induced dissociation. Traditional collision-induced dissociation frequently fails to induce carbon-carbon bond cleavage, limiting its diagnostic value. Electron-activated dissociation overcomes this by providing more structurally specific fragment ions. This capability allows researchers to distinguish between linear and branched PFAS molecules with greater accuracy.

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Distinct Fragmentation Patterns for Isomers

Linear PFAS isomers exhibit a typical loss of the terminal CF3 group followed by sequential CF2 losses. Branched isomers show a disruption of this fragmentation pathway at their branching points. These distinct spectral signatures enable clear identification of molecular structures. The ZenoTOF 8600 captures these differences effectively through its high-resolution mass spectrometry capabilities.

Validation Through Environmental Water Samples

Researchers validated these findings by spiking four PFNA isomers into tap water samples. One isomer was linear while three were branched, creating a complex mixture for analysis. Chromatographic separation combined with diagnostic electron-activated dissociation spectra enabled clear differentiation. Double-blind spikes into both tap water and wastewater confirmed the reliability of these fragmentation rules.

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Addressing the Scale of PFAS Contamination

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has identified almost 15,000 individual PFAS chemicals so far. These persistent contaminants are commonly detected in wildlife, the environment, and humans. Manufacturing processes like electrochemical fluorination produce mixed ratios of branched and linear isomers. Accurate source correlation requires precise identification of these specific isomeric forms.

Methodology and Experimental Parameters

The study evaluated fifteen individual PFAS compounds across various isomer groups. Concentrations ranged between 0.5 micrograms per milliliter and 1 microgram per milliliter for standards. Liquid chromatography utilized a five-minute gradient at a flow rate of 0.4 milliliters per minute. A Phenomenex Kinetex F5 column facilitated the initial evaluation of fragmentation modes.

Implications for Future Regulatory Monitoring

This systematic evaluation establishes characteristic electron-activated dissociation fragmentation patterns for PFAS. The results confirm that these spectra can accurately identify complex mixtures in environmental samples. Such precision is vital for regulatory agencies monitoring water quality. Enhanced detection methods support stricter enforcement of safety standards.