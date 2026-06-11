Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney nearly ran into Taylor Swift at NBA Finals Game Four

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney were painfully close to coming face-to-face with Taylor Swift when they attended game four of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Fans on social media spotted the couple sitting awkwardly close to Swift, who had courtside seats next to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay.

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney were painfully close to coming face-to-face with his nemesis Taylor Swift when they attended game four of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Fans on social media spotted the couple sitting awkwardly close to Swift, who had courtside seats next to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. The drama in the first few rows was nearly as intense as on the court, where the New York Knicks made a comeback for the ages after they were down by 29 points to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks ended up clinching game four by a razor-thin 107–106, giving the team a 3–1 lead. Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney were about seven rows back from Swift, just behind the railing. Swift had some fun at the game by wearing a shirt reading 'Stevie Knicks' in the team's blue-and-orange color scheme. Braun made it clear that he was still furious about Spurs center Victor Wembanyama shoving Jalen Brunson in game three of the series.

Braun's feud with Swift erupted in 2019, when he purchased the master recordings to her first six studio albums. Swift claimed that she had previously asked Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta to let her buy her master recordings, but he would only allow her to do so on unfavorable terms.

According to Swift, Borchetta said she would have to stay with the label and release one new album with it in exchange for the rights to one album at a time, starting with her earliest recordings





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NBA Finals Taylor Swift Scooter Braun Sydney Sweeney Victor Wembanyama Jalen Brunson Charles Oakley Big Machine Records Scott Borchetta Republic Records Fearless Speak Now Red 1989 Reputation

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