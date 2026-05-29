Scooter Braun Backs Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Amid Sydney Sweeney Scandal

Scooter Braun has joined the growing list of celebrities backing Spencer Pratt's controversial Los Angeles mayoral campaign. Braun's comments have thrust renewed attention onto the ongoing controversy surrounding the political beliefs of his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, who has repeatedly faced backlash over alleged conservative leanings. Sweeney has been accused of promoting eugenics-coded messaging and far-Right ideals through her American Eagle denim campaign, and has been labeled a 'MAGA Barbie' by critics despite insisting she is 'not a political person'. The attention surrounding Sweeney's political rumors comes as her romance with Braun continues to heat up behind the scenes.

Scooter Braun has joined the growing list of celebrities backing Spencer Pratt 's controversial Los Angeles mayoral campaign. Braun, the former manager of Justin Bieber , has emerged as an unlikely political disruptor, taking aim at incumbent Karen Bass ahead of the chaotic primary race.

Pratt has caused a stir by claiming Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx are among his celebrity supporters, while stars including Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Rinna have publicly blasted his campaign. Braun's comments also thrust renewed attention onto the ongoing controversy surrounding the political beliefs of his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, who has repeatedly faced backlash over alleged conservative leanings.

Sweeney has been accused of promoting eugenics-coded messaging and far-Right ideals through her American Eagle denim campaign, and has been labeled a 'MAGA Barbie' by critics despite insisting she is 'not a political person'. The attention surrounding Sweeney's political rumors comes as her romance with Braun continues to heat up behind the scenes. Braun's comments come as Sweeney continues to face scrutiny over her rumored MAGA ties.

The couple reportedly began dating in September 2025 after first crossing paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venice wedding. Braun shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, while Sweeney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino before the pair quietly split in March 2025. In a candid appearance on the Second Thought podcast, Braun also made a startling confession about Taylor Swift as he revisited their long-running fallout over her masters.

One year earlier, in May 2025, Swift revealed she had successfully bought back her masters after Braun's company acquired the rights through private equity firm Shamrock Capital in 2020. Reflecting on the backlash, Braun admitted he went from being 'loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night.

' The music mogul also insisted the public narrative surrounding their alleged feud had been wildly exaggerated. 'I don't know Taylor Swift. I think I've met her in my life three times', he said. Pratt has caused a stir by claiming Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx are among his celebrity supporters, while stars including Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Rinna have publicly blasted his campaign.

Braun's comments also thrust renewed attention onto the ongoing controversy surrounding the political beliefs of his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, who has repeatedly faced backlash over alleged conservative leanings. Sweeney has been accused of promoting eugenics-coded messaging and far-Right ideals through her American Eagle denim campaign, and has been labeled a 'MAGA Barbie' by critics despite insisting she is 'not a political person'.

The attention surrounding Sweeney's political rumors comes as her romance with Braun continues to heat up behind the scenes. The couple reportedly began dating in September 2025 after first crossing paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venice wedding. Braun shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, while Sweeney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino before the pair quietly split in March 2025.

Pratt has caused a stir by claiming Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx are among his celebrity supporters, while stars including Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Rinna have publicly blasted his campaign. Braun's comments also thrust renewed attention onto the ongoing controversy surrounding the political beliefs of his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, who has repeatedly faced backlash over alleged conservative leanings.

Sweeney has been accused of promoting eugenics-coded messaging and far-Right ideals through her American Eagle denim campaign, and has been labeled a 'MAGA Barbie' by critics despite insisting she is 'not a political person'. The attention surrounding Sweeney's political rumors comes as her romance with Braun continues to heat up behind the scenes. The couple reportedly began dating in September 2025 after first crossing paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venice wedding.

Braun shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, while Sweeney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino before the pair quietly split in March 2025. In a candid appearance on the Second Thought podcast, Braun also made a startling confession about Taylor Swift as he revisited their long-running fallout over her masters.

One year earlier, in May 2025, Swift revealed she had successfully bought back her masters after Braun's company acquired the rights through private equity firm Shamrock Capital in 2020. Reflecting on the backlash, Braun admitted he went from being 'loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night.

' The music mogul also insisted the public narrative surrounding their alleged feud had been wildly exaggerated. 'I don't know Taylor Swift. I think I've met her in my life three times', he said. Pratt has caused a stir by claiming Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx are among his celebrity supporters, while stars including Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Rinna have publicly blasted his campaign.

Braun's comments also thrust renewed attention onto the ongoing controversy surrounding the political beliefs of his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, who has repeatedly faced backlash over alleged conservative leanings. Sweeney has been accused of promoting eugenics-coded messaging and far-Right ideals through her American Eagle denim campaign, and has been labeled a 'MAGA Barbie' by critics despite insisting she is 'not a political person'.

The attention surrounding Sweeney's political rumors comes as her romance with Braun continues to heat up behind the scenes. The couple reportedly began dating in September 2025 after first crossing paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venice wedding. Braun shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, while Sweeney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino before the pair quietly split in March 2025.

In a candid appearance on the Second Thought podcast, Braun also made a startling confession about Taylor Swift as he revisited their long-running fallout over her masters. One year earlier, in May 2025, Swift revealed she had successfully bought back her masters after Braun's company acquired the rights through private equity firm Shamrock Capital in 2020. Reflecting on the backlash, Braun admitted he went from being 'loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night.

' The music mogul also insisted the public narrative surrounding their alleged feud had been wildly exaggerated. 'I don't know Taylor Swift. I think I've met her in my life three times', he said. Pratt has caused a stir by claiming Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx are among his celebrity supporters, while stars including Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Rinna have publicly blasted his campaign.

Braun's comments also thrust renewed attention onto the ongoing controversy surrounding the political beliefs of his girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, who has repeatedly faced backlash over alleged conservative leanings. Sweeney has been accused of promoting eugenics-coded messaging and far-Right ideals through her American Eagle denim campaign, and has been labeled a 'MAGA Barbie' by critics despite insisting she is 'not a political person'.

The attention surrounding Sweeney's political rumors comes as her romance with Braun continues to heat up behind the scenes. The couple reportedly began dating in September 2025 after first crossing paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venice wedding. Braun shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, while Sweeney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino before the pair quietly split in March 2025





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scooter Braun Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Campaign Sydney Sweeney Taylor Swift Justin Bieber Leonardo Dicaprio Jamie Foxx Jimmy Kimmel Lisa Rinna Euphoria American Eagle Denim Campaign MAGA Barbie Taylor Swift Shamrock Capital Private Equity Firm Second Thought Podcast

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