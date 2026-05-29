Scooter Braun Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift Masters Feud, Claims Minimal Personal Acquaintance

Scooter Braun has opened up about his infamous feud with Taylor Swift over the ownership of her master recordings. In a podcast interview, the music mogul claims he barely knows Swift, having met her only three times and never having a substantial conversation. Braun discusses the business of label acquisitions, his shift from industry darling to public villain, and his belief that the controversy ultimately raised important awareness about artists owning their masters. This follows Swift's 2025 repurchase of her catalog from private equity firm Shamrock Capital for an estimated $360 million.

Music industry mogul Scooter Braun has publicly addressed his long-running dispute with global superstar Taylor Swift , offering a surprising perspective on their infamous feud over the ownership of her master recordings.

The conversation, which took place on a recent episode of the Second Thought With Suzy Weiss podcast, delved into the complex business and personal dynamics that have surrounded this high-profile conflict for years. Braun, who is currently in a relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney, reflected on his transformation in the public eye, moving from a respected manager and businessman to what he described as a widely reviled figure almost overnight.

His comments provide a rare, detailed look into the mindset of a central player in one of the music industry's most contentious modern sagas. At the heart of the matter is the 2019 acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, Swift's former record label, by Braun's Ithaca Holdings. This purchase, valued at $300 million, included the ownership rights to the master recordings of Swift's first six albums.

The sale ignited a firestorm of public backlash from Swift, who expressed feelings of betrayal and accused Braun of engaging in predatory business practices. The situation escalated significantly when Braun's company later sold those same masters to Shamrock Capital, a private equity firm, in November 2020. This series of events set the stage for Swift's eventual, and much-publicized, decision to embark on a monumental quest to reclaim her life's work.

Braun's central and perhaps most startling claim during the podcast is the assertion that he and Taylor Swift have barely known each other. He stated that he believes they have met only three times in their lives and has never had a what he called a 'substantial conversation' with her. This directly contradicts the perception of a deep, personal, years-long rivalry.

He recounted a past invitation to a party hosted by Swift where, he claims, they mutually expressed 'utmost respect' for one another. He described his own shock at the narrative that emerged, saying he went from being 'loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night.

' This dissonance between his perceived reality and the public's understanding forms the core of his confusion and frustration with the entire affair. The business mechanics of the deal were also a focus of Braun's remarks. He explained the traditional industry model where record labels 'make bets on artists, and they own the masters and the artists own their publishing.

' This distinction is crucial; owning the masters (the original recordings) grants control over how the music is used and licensed, while publishing rights relate to the underlying compositions. Braun suggested that the controversy, while personally painful, had a positive industry-wide effect by spotlighting the importance of artists owning their masters. He noted that 'a majority, to this day, of masters are still owned by labels,' but expressed approval for the trend of more artists seeking ownership, calling it 'great.

' He framed his role as an investor who made a business transaction, not as a personal antagonist in Swift's story. Taylor Swift's path to reclaiming her catalog, which culminated in May 2025, was a direct response to these ownership changes. After years of public discord and a stated unwillingness to negotiate with Braun, Swift ultimately struck a settlement with Shamrock Capital to purchase the full ownership of her masters.

The deal, reportedly valued at around $360 million, was financed significantly by the unprecedented success of her Eras Tour. In a handwritten letter on her website, Swift framed the purchase as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for 'full autonomy' over her 'entire life's work.

' She thanked Shamrock Capital for their 'honest, fair and respectful' handling of the sale, in stark contrast to her previous vitriol aimed at Braun and Scott Borchetta, the head of Big Machine. She had previously claimed Borchetta would only sell her masters one at a time, starting with her earliest and least profitable recordings. Braun admitted that he 'will never truly understand that situation' and that he is 'confused that this is part of my life.

' However, he stated he holds no ill will, wishing Swift 'nothing but the best. ' He also emphasized that he 'learned a tremendous amount' from the experience. His narrative consistently paints a picture of a businessman caught in a storm of personal narrative he did not create or fully comprehend. By asserting his minimal personal interaction with Swift, he attempts to reframe the feud from a personal betrayal into a purely business disagreement that was weaponized by public storytelling.

The episode serves as a significant addition to the public record of this ongoing industry drama, highlighting the enduring power of master ownership as both a financial asset and an emotional imperative for artists





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