Scooter Braun praises Sydney Sweeney's 'passionate' performance in Euphoria

Music producer Scooter Braun is showing support for his actress girlfriend Sydney Sweeney, expressing respect for her dedication to her career and commenting on her sexually charged scenes in Euphoria.

Sydney Sweeney 's boyfriend Scooter Braun 's thoughts about her sexually charged scenes in Euphoria has been revealed. The music producer, 44, is showing his full support for the 28-year-old actress and 'respects' how passionate and dedicated she is to her career.

'Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress,' an insider recently remarked about Sweeney's relationship with Braun, per Page Six. 'He fully understands that it's part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft,' the source added. This comes shortly after Sunday's episode showed Sweeney's character almost completely nude and wrestling with a yellow python.

The source assured that their relationship remains strong and Braun is supportive of her nearly nude and risqué scenes in the hit HBO series





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Euphoria Sydney Sweeney Scooter Braun Sexually Charged Scenes Passionate Performance Career Dedication Relationship

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