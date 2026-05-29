Scooter Braun Voices Support for Sydney Sweeney's Racy Euphoria Scenes

Scooter Braun, boyfriend of Sydney Sweeney, shares his unfiltered thoughts on her provocative Euphoria scenes, confirming he watches the show and praising her 'incredible performance.'

Scooter Braun , the semi-retired music executive known for managing stars like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift, has publicly commented on his girlfriend Sydney Sweeney s provocative scenes in the HBO drama series Euphoria .

In a recent episode of the podcast Second Thought with Suzy Weiss and The Free Press, Braun, 44, acknowledged that he is catching up on the current season of the show, which features Sweeney in a highly controversial role as Cassie Howard, an adult content creator. Without explicitly mentioning Sweeneys name, he expressed his admiration for her work, stating that he is biased and appreciates the incredible performance by a certain actress.

This marks one of the first times Braun has spoken publicly about Sweeneys acting career since their relationship became public in June 2025, following their meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchezs Venice wedding. Sources close to the couple have emphasized that Braun fully supports Sweeneys career choices and has no issues with her risqué scenes. An insider told Page Six that Braun understands the demands of her profession and respects her dedication to her craft.

The source highlighted that their relationship is built on trust and security, with Braun not feeling threatened by her work or attempting to control the roles she takes on. This reassurance comes amid intense public scrutiny of Sweeneys Euphoria scenes, which have included near-complete nudity and wrestling with a yellow python. The shows third season has pushed boundaries, and Sweeneys performance has been both praised and criticized, but Braun remains steadfast in his support.

Describing their romance as one of the biggest surprises ever, Braun spoke glowingly about Sweeney on the podcast, calling her an extraordinary woman who is kind, generous, smart, real, and down to earth. He connected their relationship to his concept of self-worth, suggesting that being with her has positively influenced his life. Braun, who divorced Yael Cohen Braun in 2021 and shares three children with her, seems to have found a new chapter with Sweeney.

The actress ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino earlier in 2025 after nearly seven years together. In a January interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney acknowledged the challenges of navigating love in the public eye, but sources say she is content in her current relationship with Braun. The couple continues to be seen together at high-profile events, signaling a serious and committed partnership





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