Scope Reinstates Choir Invitation After Initial Cancellation Over Founder’s Views

Charity Scope initially dropped a choir from performing at the London Marathon due to the founder’s ‘gender-critical views’, but has since reversed its decision following reflection and acknowledging the choir’s independent stance and the importance of protected beliefs.

A charity, Scope , initially rescinded an invitation for the Singing Striders choir to perform at the London Marathon due to the ' gender-critical views ' of its founder, Janet Murray.

These views center around the belief that gender is defined by biological sex, a perspective that clashes with Scope's commitment to diversity and inclusion, particularly regarding gender identity. The decision stemmed from anonymous complaints regarding Ms. Murray’s publicly expressed concerns about the inclusion of biological males in women’s sports and organizations. Scope initially defended its decision, stating that the manner in which these views were communicated was alienating and did not align with the organization’s values.

However, following considerable reflection, Scope has reversed its decision and extended a renewed invitation to the choir to perform. John McLachlan, Scope’s chief executive, explained the U-turn, acknowledging that the choir as a group does not promote a specific viewpoint and that their performance would not inherently undermine the charity’s values. He emphasized the importance of respecting individuals’ rights to hold protected beliefs under the Equality Act 2010.

McLachlan also recognized the potential for gender-critical views to be deeply upsetting to some within the Scope community and offered support through their supporter care team. Janet Murray, the choir founder, expressed her dismay at the initial cancellation, describing it as an example of ‘cancel culture’ infiltrating a joyful event. She maintains that her personal views are separate from the choir’s purpose, which is to uplift and support charity runners.

She also pointed out the irony of Scope introducing politics into a space intended for charitable support. The choir had previously performed at Scope-supported marathons and was scheduled to perform at the mile-three cheer point. The reversal comes as the London Marathon prepares for a record-breaking number of finishers, exceeding last year’s 56,640. Over 59,000 participants are expected to take part in the 26.2-mile race.

The event director, Hugh Brasher, highlighted the marathon’s commitment to women’s rights through its elite event and its efforts to be as inclusive as possible in the mass participation race. This incident has sparked a wider debate about the balance between inclusivity, freedom of expression, and the potential for views to be perceived as harmful or alienating. Scope’s initial response and subsequent reversal demonstrate the complexities of navigating these issues within a charitable organization committed to supporting diverse communities.

The charity’s willingness to reconsider its position underscores the importance of dialogue and a nuanced understanding of differing perspectives, even when those perspectives are contentious. The situation highlights the challenges organizations face in upholding their values while respecting individual beliefs





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