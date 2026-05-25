Scotland celebrates World Cup return with limited edition banknote

A limited edition Scottish banknote has been created to celebrate the country's return to the World Cup following a dramatic qualification win. The banknote features a unique design, blending traditional elements with modern imagery inspired by a key qualification goal. A total of 100 banknotes are available, with 50 up for grabs through auctions, prize draws, and pop-up vaults.

A limited edition Scottish banknote celebrating the country's return to the World Cup has been unveiled, featuring an image inspired by a key qualification goal.

The banknote is the first to commemorate a major football achievement, combining traditional elements with modern design. A total of 100 banknotes are available, with 50 up for grabs through auctions, prize draws, and pop-up vaults. The design was collaborative, working closely with the midfielder who scored the goal. The banknote aims to raise funds for Crisis Scotland, tackling homelessness





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