Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith steps down citing health reasons following the NHS Grampian scandal. Health Secretary Angela Constance orders an independent review into hospital failures.

Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Sir Gregor Smith, has officially resigned from his post following intense scrutiny surrounding the NHS Grampian Scandal. He stated that he is stepping down on health grounds, noting that the exceptional challenges of the role have taken a toll on his well-being.

Resignation Details and Health Reasons

Sir Gregor Smith, who was first appointed to the position in December 2020, announced his departure on Friday. He explained that while it was a privilege to serve for six and a half years, the nature of the job is often misunderstood by the public.

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In a statement released regarding his departure, Smith emphasized that he does not currently possess the good mental health required to handle the pressures of the office. He mentioned that the events of the last few days, which included revelations about patient safety, confirmed his need to step aside.

The NHS Grampian Scandal Explained

The resignation comes directly after a whistleblower revealed serious failings at the health board. Last week, details emerged suggesting at least nineteen unnecessary deaths occurred among forty-five patients who underwent liver and pancreatic surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

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These grim statistics were brought to light when an expert review from 2022 was finally made public. The report had previously been kept private despite consultant surgeon Dr. Mohammed Habib attempting to raise concerns with both the Scottish Government and the former Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf.

Government Response and Independent Review

Current Health Secretary Angela Constance has immediately ordered an independent review into hepatobiliary surgery at the board. She has demanded one hundred per cent transparency to restore public confidence among patients and staff.

Constance insisted that there was no deliberate cover-up by officials. However, she acknowledged that the lack of transparency has caused significant damage to trust in the healthcare system. The review aims to ensure that such failures do not happen again.

Political Accountability and Future Steps

Sir Gregor Smith has gone on the record to Parliament regarding his involvement in the NHS Grampian situation. He expressed confidence that the new review will show his advice was consistent with the role of the Chief Medical Officer.

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He thanked colleagues for their support but asked for privacy as he recovers. The situation marks a significant moment for Scottish health policy, with the independent review expected to shape future regulations for surgical safety across the country.