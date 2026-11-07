Scotland Considers Senior Driver Evaluations for Drivers Over 70

Police Scotland and road safety partners are weighing a nationwide Senior Driver Evaluation scheme after a pilot found about half of referred older drivers unsafe.

Police Scotland, road safety groups and the government agency Transport Scotland are considering whether to roll out Senior Driver Evaluations across Scotland for motorists aged over 70. The proposal follows a pilot project in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, where older drivers referred over concerns about their driving were assessed to confirm whether they remained safe behind the wheel.

If the scheme goes ahead, any concerned family member or friend would be able to refer an elderly driver for an assessment in confidence. Police Scotland confirmed that the move is being discussed jointly by the force, the road safety groups and Transport Scotland.

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How the Senior Driver Evaluation Pilot Worked

The pilot targeted motorists over 70 who had been referred after concerns were raised about their driving. Each evaluation included a drive with an assessor in a dual-control car, an eye test and a check on mental faculties.

Of the 107 older drivers referred for evaluation during the trial, 44 were referred by police officers, 32 by the NHS and 31 by the DVLA. Overall, 49 per cent of participants recorded an unsafe outcome, and most of those were told to surrender their licence.

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Not every driver who failed was removed from the road immediately. Some were given a chance to improve their safety, for example by getting better glasses, which shows the evaluations were designed to offer practical support as well as enforcement.

Official Positions on Fitness to Drive Testing

Police Scotland said recommendations have been passed to partner agencies, which are now considering them. A spokesman described the pilot as successfully completed and said the recommendations are being considered by partner agencies.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie of the North East Road Policing team, who led the project, said it was not about removing licences from older drivers. She said the aim was to help them confirm they are still safe and to give them the tools to keep driving safely, while acknowledging that raising the issue with a relative is difficult.

Road Safety Scotland, which is part of Transport Scotland, urges friends and family to watch for warning signs. These include new dents or scrapes on the car, difficulty navigating familiar routes, and delayed reactions at traffic lights and junctions.

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Current Licensing Rules and Crash Statistics

At present, all driving licences in Scotland automatically expire when the holder turns 70. Drivers must then reapply for a new licence every three years, and although they must officially declare themselves fit to drive, they are not required to sit a test.

Official figures show that one in five crashes in Scotland resulting in serious injuries, or 22 per cent, involves a driver aged over 60. The figure rises to one in four, or 24.8 per cent, when only fatal collisions are considered.

Edinburgh Crash Highlights Driver Safety Concerns

One of the cases that has intensified the debate involved 91-year-old Edith Duncan, whose car left the road and killed three-year-old Xander Irvine, who was walking on the pavement with his mother. Mrs Duncan was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without insurance, but she died before the case could go to court.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry heard that in June 2020 Mrs Duncan, described as frail and confused, had been illegally parked on a pelican crossing on Edinburgh's Morningside Rd. As she started a three-point turn, her foot slipped on the accelerator, sending her Kia forward over the kerb and into the toddler.