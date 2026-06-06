Scotland Criminal Sentencing News: Teenage Murder, Life Sentences, and Care Worker Abuse

A summary of recent sentencing news from Scottish courts, covering the murder of Kayden Moy by teenagers, the life sentence for John McNab's killing, the guilty plea in Iain MacFarlane's murder, and the conviction of care worker Robert Wilson for sexual assaults.

This week in Scotland, several criminals were sentenced for violent crimes, including a fatal stabbing by teenagers, a murder by a repeat offender, and a care worker's sexual abuse of a vulnerable resident.

Three teenagers were convicted for the murder of 18-year-old Kayden Moy on Irvine beach last May. Jay Stewart, 18, and a 15-year-old, who cannot be named, were found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. They were part of the Murray Boys gang, while Moy belonged to the rival Himshie group. Following an initial confrontation, the trio pursued Moy, with Cole Turley, 18, who had already pleaded guilty, using a large lockback knife to stab Moy twice.

Stewart and the younger teenager held ill will toward Moy, sending threatening social media messages such as, "I will rip wee Kayden's lungs out of him.

" During the attack, rocks were thrown and Stewart wielded a police-style baton. The group fled and took a taxi back to East Kilbride. Stewart smirked at Moy's family as he was taken into custody; he and the 15-year-old will be sentenced next month. Turley had previously pleaded guilty.

Separately, a 17-year-old, whose name is also protected, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 17 years for the unprovoked stabbing murder of 22-year-old John McNab in Leith, Edinburgh, last September. McNab pleaded, "Please, please don't. I haven't done anything," before he was repeatedly stabbed and died at the scene from multiple wounds. The killer had been released on bail for a separate knife attack on a 16-year-old at Portobello Beach just four months earlier.

He had admitted that earlier assault, which caused severe injury. In another case, 52-year-old Waldemar Jaronski admitted to murdering 32-year-old musician Iain MacFarlane in Glasgow last December. After assaulting MacFarlane with a glass bottle, he choked him and stuffed underwear into his mouth. Jaronski dialed 999 to confess.

He pleaded guilty through his KC, Richard Goddard, and will receive a life sentence with a minimum term to be set later this month. MacFarlane's family described him as a "kind-hearted soul, gifted musician and passionate highlander," and said his loss is immeasurable.

Finally, Robert Wilson, a care worker, was convicted of sexually assaulting and raping two women at a retirement home in North Berwick and a private address in Tranent between 2013 and 2023. One victim, Yvonne Carnie, 70, who has since died, told police in a taped interview that Wilson was "the bad man" and that she felt "dirty" when he carried on after she said "stop it.

" Lady Ross, the judge, told Wilson that his actions were the victims' "worst nightmare" and noted the devastating impact on their families. Wilson was found guilty of multiple counts of assault and sexual assault





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Scotland Sentencing Kayden Moy Murder Teenage Gang Violence John Mcnab Stabbing Iain Macfarlane Murder Care Home Abuse Robert Wilson Sexual Assault Conviction

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