Scotland Demonstrations Break Out After Belfast and Southampton Stabbings

Demonstrations broke out across Scotland on Tuesday evening following the alleged attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, who has links to Scotland, in Belfast, and the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak in Southampton.

Demonstrations broke out across Scotland on Tuesday evening following the alleged attempted murder of Stephen Ogilvie, who has links to Scotland, in Belfast, and the fatal stabbing of Henry Nowak in Southampton.

Five people, including two officers, were injured during the demonstration, with police confirming that several arrests were made in connection with various offences in Glasgow during the evening. St Enoch Centre in Glasgow confirmed that their security team assisted members of the public seeking shelter from the protest.

Meanwhile, officers attended disruptive but peaceful demonstrations in Edinburgh, Falkirk, Perth, Ayr, and Paisley and no arrests were made. Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell said that the priority was public safety and that officers responded to disorder and violence, including incidents in Glasgow where members of the public were attacked because of the colour of their skin. He condemned the offending and sent a clear message that there is no place for racism and violence in Scotland.

Officers continue to be in local areas and are engaged with communities to show support and listen to concerns. A man, Alodid, a Sudanese national, was charged over threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife. He refused legal representation and made no reply to charges which were put to him through an Arabic interpreter.

The police have an appropriate policing plan in place, including strong links across UK policing to ensure they are prepared to deal with any escalation in disorder, and they will mobilise specialist resources if necessary. As part of this, their officers will support National Police Coordination Centre mutual aid arrangements for colleagues at the Police Service of Northern Ireland, following careful consideration to their resourcing requirements to ensure there is no impact to policing in Scotland





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Scotland Demonstrations Belfast Stabbing Southampton Stabbing Police Response Public Safety

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