Scotland edge Haiti 1-0 in opening World Cup match to top Group C

Scotland secured a 1-0 win over Haiti in their World Cup debut, with John McGinn scoring the solitary goal, lifting the team to the top of Group C and sparking optimism ahead of clashes with Brazil and Morocco.

Scotland started their World Cup campaign in Boston with a hard‑fought 1-0 victory over Haiti, a result that puts them on top of Group C and gives the Tartan Army a much needed lift after a 36‑year wait for a World Cup win.

The only goal came from John McGinn in the first half, his strike ending a 28‑year drought for Scotland in World Cup scoring since Craig Burley found the net in 1998. The goal was a moment of joy for both players and fans, as the midfielder celebrated with his teammates and the crowd erupted in chants.

The win not only secured three points but also demonstrated the defensive discipline that manager Steve Clarke praised, describing his back line as outstanding despite a few lapses in possession. Clarke highlighted the importance of the win for the team's confidence, noting that it was a must‑win encounter that removed a lot of pressure and gave the squad belief heading into tougher matches against Brazil and Morocco.

Captain Andy Robertson, leading the side for the first time at a World Cup since Colin Hendry in 1998, spoke of the emotional significance of the night. He said the experience of walking onto the pitch, hearing the anthem and then delivering a victory was a dream come true for many of the players, many of whom were making their World Cup debut.

Robertson described the fans' reaction as unforgettable, recalling how supporters back home stayed up late to watch and how the celebrations at the stadium reflected years of waiting and yearning. He added that the team showed character and resilience, especially when Haiti threatened on the counter‑attack, and that the defensive effort after the goal was a credit to every player on the field.

After the match, Clarke and fellow midfielders Lewis Ferguson and Lawrence Shankland shared their thoughts on the performance and the road ahead. Clarke admitted the team could have been sharper on the ball, particularly in the opening period, but emphasized that the primary goal was to secure the win and that the result was a step in the right direction.

He warned against complacency, reminding the squad that the next games will be far tougher and that they must improve their creativity and chance creation. Ferguson echoed the sentiment, noting that the nerves were understandable given the magnitude of the tournament, but that having a win under their belt should boost confidence. Shankland highlighted the collective effort, praising the defensive unit for holding firm and expressing optimism that the experience gained will serve them well in the upcoming fixtures.

The victory, while modest in scoreline, has set a positive tone for Scotland as they aim to progress beyond the group stage and possibly rewrite their World Cup history





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