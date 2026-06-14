Scotland Edge Haiti 1-0 in World Cup Opener, McGinn Scores Historic Goal

John McGinn's first-half goal gave Scotland their first World Cup win since 1990 as they defeated Haiti 1-0 in Boston. The victory ended a 22-year goal drought in the tournament for the Scots, who now sit top of their group with three points.

Scotland opened their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti at Gillette Stadium in Boston, marking their first win in the tournament since 1990 and their first goal at a men's World Cup since Craig Burley's strike against Norway in 1998.

The game was decided by John McGinn's first-half goal, a moment of brilliance that ended a long drought for the Scots. The match, played in front of a passionate crowd, saw Scotland dominate possession but struggle to convert chances, while Haiti threatened on the counter-attack. The victory sets a positive tone for Scotland's group stage, though manager Steve Clarke will be aware that his side must improve their finishing and defensive organization to progress further.

McGinn's goal came in the 34th minute after a superb build-up involving Che Adams. Adams controlled a long ball from centre-back Scott McKenna with a exquisite first touch and laid it off to McGinn, who slotted home from close range. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Scottish fans, who had waited decades to see their team score on the biggest stage.

However, Scotland nearly doubled their lead later in the first half when McGinn struck the post with a curling effort. Haiti, meanwhile, had their own chances. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon was fortunate not to concede after spilling a routine shot, and a lapse in concentration from left-back Kieran Tierney almost cost Scotland dearly, but he made a vital intervention to deny Ruben Providence.

Defender Grant Hanley made a crucial block to prevent Wilson Isidor from heading home, while John Souttar had a solid display, including a great ball over the top that led to the goal. Despite the win, Scotland's performance was far from perfect. Midfielder Billy Gilmour was robbed of possession in dangerous areas on a couple of occasions and was short of his imperious best.

Ryan Christie did his defensive work but struggled to get into the game offensively, unable to replicate his goalscoring form from warm-up games. Up front, Che Adams made a great run and exquisite first touch in the build-up to the goal, but his partnership with Lawrence Shankland did not quite click. On the positive side, Ryan Fraser's pace and directness caused alarm bells in the Haiti backline every time he got the ball, though his final delivery can still frustrate.

He has become Scotland's chief creative force. Andy Robertson delivered some outstanding crosses from wide on the left that could have brought more goals, and he linked up well with McGinn. Overall, Scotland will be relieved to have secured three points in a match where they showed resilience but need more clinical edge. The team now turns its attention to their next group stage match, hoping to build on this historic victory





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