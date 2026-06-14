Scotland edge past Haiti in World Cup 2026 opener

Scotland secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening World Cup 2026 match in Foxborough, with John McGinn scoring the decisive goal to give Steve Clarke's side all three points and top their group. The win marks Scotland's first World Cup victory in nearly 40 years and puts them top of their group ahead of Friday's clash with Morocco.

Scotland secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening World Cup 2026 match in Foxborough, with John McGinn scoring the decisive goal to give Steve Clarke 's side all three points and top their group.

After an evenly-matched start, John McGinn broke the deadlock for Scotland midway through the first half. McGinn had faced criticism from Roy Keane earlier in the week, who branded him a 'pub player' when things aren't going his way, but the midfielder delivered the perfect riposte, netting one of the most memorable goals in Scotland's history. Haiti dominated large spells of the second half, but Steve Clarke's side dug in to secure all three points.

Scotland's win puts the Tartan Army top of their group ahead of Friday's clash with Morocco, and marks their first World Cup victory in nearly 40 years. Having seen his teammate Scott McTominay rattle the woodwork, McGinn was the man to end Scotland's long wait for a World Cup goal. Che Adams had shaken off his marker to redirect the ball towards goal from close range. His effort was saved, but the ball fell back to McGinn.

The Aston Villa midfielder let fly with a shot that found the net via a deflection. Following his strike in the Europa League final, McGinn now has yet another historic goal to add to his name. He has also surpassed Kenny Dalglish as Scotland's oldest-ever World Cup goalscorer at 31 years and 238 days.

Wait for win finally over It's been a prolonged drought since Scotland's last World Cup goal - which came in a 1-1 draw with Norway back in 1998. But it's been even longer for a win. Scotland last tasted victory in a World Cup match back in 1990 against Sweden in Genoa. The win was hard-fought and narrowly deserved.

Clarke's side certainly had to battle for the result, with Haiti proving anything but straightforward opponents. Yet Scotland came through when it counted, scoring and staying solid at the back during key periods. Scotland realistically required three points from this encounter to keep alive their hopes of reaching the last 32 - and they've secured exactly that. Sterner tests undoubtedly await, with clashes against Brazil and Morocco on the horizon.

It's evident that both adversaries represent a considerable step up in quality. Nevertheless, Clarke's team have now given themselves some breathing space. Picking up a draw in each of their final two fixtures would greatly enhance their qualification chances, whether through direct progression or as one of the best third-placed teams. Understandably, there will be some disappointment within the Scotland camp that they only just edged past Haiti.

Yet the underdogs merit significant credit for their performance. The difference in standard between the two teams was barely noticeable. Haiti created several chances - the most significant coming to Frantzdy Pierrot, whose header sailed narrowly wide in the dying moments. As ever, Scotland's engine room laid the groundwork against Haiti.

McGinn secured the breakthrough, while McTominay was instrumental in restricting Haiti's offensive danger. It seems likely that partnership will be crucial to achieving any potential positive results against Morocco or Brazil. The previous group match was largely decided in the centre of the park, with the African side establishing dominance over their illustrious South American opponents in that zone





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