Scotland Fans Eagerly Anticipate World Cup Qualification

Scotland fans are daring to dream of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time. The team's clash with Morocco in Boston will be a crucial match, with a victory likely to seal qualification into the last 32 of the competition.

Scotland fans are daring to dream of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time, ahead of the team's clash with Morocco in Boston .

Another victory later would seal qualification into the last 32 of the competition, and even a draw would almost certainly secure a place. Fanzones across the country will open for the game, which kicks off at 23:00. Among them will be the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow, which will switch from rock bands and pop singers to showing John McGinn and company on big screens.

Pubs are also eagerly anticipating bumper crowds, after a hugely successful Saturday for the Haiti game. Organisers say a special football themed playlist by radio DJ George Bowie will keep spirits high and comedian Rosco McClelland will bring his popular Scottish take on the theme tune from Boston based classic sitcom Cheers to the stage.

Geoff Ellis, the chief executive of DF Concerts, called for a sea of Saltires at the festival and said hearing Flower of Scotland would be a hairs on the back of the neck moment. He added: We're building up to another huge weekend on Glasgow Green but it doesn't get much bigger than showing a World Cup game on the nation's biggest screen.

We all saw the incredible scenes and celebrations across Scotland on Sunday morning and we're thrilled we can host our own unique fanzone this Friday. Other fanzones will be set up in Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen, and Edinburgh. Pubs and bars can expect one of the busiest nights of the year, given the game kicks off three hours earlier than the Haiti game last Saturday.

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association estimated earlier this week that Scotland's group games could generate an additional £7m for pubs and bars, with an estimated 520,000 extra pints expected to be poured out during the game. Almost all of Scotland's councils, who approve extensions to licensing rules, have allowed pubs and clubs to stay open to show the games despite them often continuing beyond normal closing times.

A win for Scotland would guarantee progression into the next round with a game to spare, and it will also mean Scotland have a great chance of going through as one of the top two sides in the group. A loss would leave Scotland possibly needing a result against five times world champions Brazil in their final group game next Wednesday in Miami to progress, or else face an anxious wait on results from other groups





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