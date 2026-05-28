Scotland Fans Hire US School Buses to Slash World Cup Travel Costs Amid Price Outcry

Scotland's Tartan Army has chartered over 30 American school buses to avoid high travel expenses at the World Cup, as fans decry 'scandalous' transportation pricing in the United States.

Scotland fans have hired a fleet of more than 30 American yellow school buses in an attempt to swerve extortionate travel costs at the World Cup .

Wily Tartan Army members have commissioned the iconic mode of transport after officials in Boston decided to charge a staggering $80 (around £60) for round-trip train tickets to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, where Steve Clarke's men face Haiti and Morocco. Indeed, many have also chosen to base themselves in Providence, Rhode Island, south of the stadium, in an attempt to secure cheaper accommodation away from Boston itself.

Buses will be charged a belief-defying $650 (£484) for parking at the venue, but Scots believe that sharing the burden and travelling on the school buses will mean the trip will cost each fan around $30 (£22). Car parking at Gillette will cost $175 (£130). For NFL matches, the train to the stadium costs $20 (£15). Scotland's fans, known as the Tartan Army, will be out in force at the World Cup.

They have hired a fleet of more than 30 US school buses in a novel way to save cash. England fans are also understood to be taking a leaf out of their old rivals' book. Many have commissioned private coaches to take them to their matches in Boston, New York and Dallas. Three Lions supporters are each expecting to spend around $50, or £37, on transport.

There has been widespread condemnation for the pricing, which - when added to the cost of tickets - have made this World Cup the most expensive in history. The Football Supporters Association (FSA) have described the situation as 'scandalous'. In an attempt to make further savings some are taking indirect flights to the US from the UK via places such as Reykjavik, Iceland





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