New data reveals over half of Scots live with chronic illnesses and avoidable deaths hit UK highs. Political leaders demand urgent preventive care reforms.

Scotland is facing a severe public health emergency, with more than half of its adult population now diagnosed with long-term health conditions. The 2025 Scottish Health Survey indicates that 51 percent of adults lived with at least one persistent illness last year. This figure marks a significant increase from 41 percent recorded in 2008, highlighting a steady and concerning upward trend over the last seventeen years.

Avoidable Deaths Hit Record UK Highs

Compounding the chronic illness crisis is the alarming rate of preventable fatalities across the country. Data from National Records Scotland shows that one in four deaths last year could have been treated or prevented, totaling 15,530 lives lost. This rate of 295 avoidable deaths per 100,000 people is the highest in the entire United Kingdom. It surpasses the rate in England, which stands at 220, and also exceeds Wales, which recorded 269 avoidable deaths per 100,000 people.

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SNP Governance Under Political Scrutiny

Scottish Conservative health and social care spokesman Miles Briggs directly blamed the SNP government for the deteriorating health of the nation. He stated that Scotland is getting sicker under their watch due to a failure to prioritize preventative healthcare. Briggs argued that ministers must tackle obesity, improve mental health access, and catch serious conditions earlier to prevent the NHS from collapsing under the weight of preventable hospital admissions.

Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease Rates Surge

The survey highlights specific lifestyle diseases driving the statistics, with 30 percent of Scots living with obesity last year. Additionally, 17 percent of the population had cardiovascular disease, marking the highest level ever recorded. These conditions have severe quality of life implications, as 81 percent of those with a long-term condition reported some form of impairment. Issues ranged from mobility difficulties and fatigue to breathing problems, while a third of patients also suffered negative impacts on their mental health.

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Opposition Parties Demand Systemic Reforms

Other political leaders are calling for immediate structural changes to address the crisis. Scottish Labour shadow cabinet secretary for health and care, Dame Jackie Baillie, described the high rate of long-term conditions as a wake-up call for the government. She noted that healthy life expectancy is falling and urged officials to fix the primary care crisis and reduce waiting lists. Liberal Democrat health spokesman Adam Harley added that harnessing weight loss medication and ensuring access to affordable nutritious food are critical steps for the future.

Regional Disparities Define Death Rates

The causes of these avoidable deaths vary, with cancer being the leading cause, followed by circulatory system diseases and alcohol and drug-related fatalities. Alcohol and substance use accounted for nearly one in six avoidable deaths. There is significant regional disparity, with the most deprived areas seeing four times as many avoidable deaths as the wealthiest areas. Glasgow City recorded the highest rate at 419 per 100,000, while Dundee City was close behind at 391. Conversely, East Renfrewshire had the lowest rate at 181 per 100,000 people.