Scotland Launches Scottish Start-Up Month, Empowering Aspiring Entrepreneurs

September is Scottish Start-Up Month, a nationwide initiative dedicated to celebrating Scotland's entrepreneurial spirit. Business Gateway, Scotland's public business support service, is offering free guidance, resources, and tools to help individuals turn their business dreams into reality.

Have you ever dreamed of running your own business? Perhaps you have a brilliant idea for the next hit podcast, or maybe you see yourself as a future cafe owner, a nail art superstar, or a skilled tradesperson ready to venture out on your own. If you've already taken the plunge or are thinking about starting your own venture, professional guidance can be invaluable in launching your business successfully or taking your exciting side hustle to the next level.

Business Gateway, Scotland's publicly funded national business support service, is declaring September Scottish Start-Up Month, a groundbreaking celebration of Scotland's entrepreneurial spirit. As part of this initiative, the service is encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners to leverage its Planning To Start tool to take those crucial first steps towards success. In addition, Business Gateway is providing free advice, resources, and comprehensive support. Scotland-wide, Business Gateway's free services are delivered locally, encompassing one-on-one business support, informative webinars, a wealth of online resources, and assistance in securing funding. Last year, the service assisted over 50,000 customers, with approximately half being individuals in the pre-start phase. Notably, Business Gateway helped nearly 7,000 startups, more than half of which were led by women. Among the business owners who have already benefitted from Business Gateway's support services is Edinburgh-based Gemma Stuart. After battling the debilitating effects of irritable bowel syndrome for 15 years and struggling to find effective relief for the persistent bloating caused by the condition, Gemma decided to turn her frustration into innovation. Equipped with a degree in IBS management from university, she went on to launch Gut Wealth, a liquid health supplement now aiding thousands of individuals suffering from digestive ailments. Gemma sought the expertise of Business Gateway to launch Gut Wealth, receiving personalized support from a dedicated business advisor, along with digital assistance in creating her website. Deeming her success, Gemma earned a £100,000 prize after pitching at the Scottish EDGE competition in December 2024, specifically winning the Scottish Government Pathways award. She has strategically used the prize money to further scale her business, developing two additional wellness products and hiring her first full-time employee. ' Initially, I thought that becoming a founder meant navigating everything alone,' says Gemma. 'However, Scotland's entrepreneurial ecosystem boasts a wealth of support and, even better, fellow founders are always willing to lend a helping hand. If you have that idea, you can absolutely make it a reality.'Business Gateway's easy-to-use Planning To Start tool grants you instant access to a comprehensive toolkit with tailored resources and information, connecting you with your local office. Alongside one-on-one advice and online resources, business owners can discover connections to other support organizations and gain free access to events, workshops, podcasts, and video tutorials to enhance their skills. Upcoming webinars will cover valuable topics such as social media marketing, business strategy, crafting a business plan, and starting a business. Scottish Start-Up Month is here, and if you are ready to embark on the journey of getting your business off the ground, Business Gateway is committed to providing the necessary support. To delve deeper into the opportunities available, visit bgateway.com/start-up-month





