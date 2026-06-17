Scotland Launches UK-First Banking Pilot to Boost Youth Financial Literacy and Inclusion

A new UK-first pilot programme in Scotland unites banks and schools to provide young people with hands-on financial education and direct access to bank accounts, aiming to reduce financial exclusion and build lifelong confidence in managing money.

A groundbreaking financial education pilot has been launched in Scotland to address persistent issues of financial exclusion and low financial confidence among young people. The initiative, a UK first, brings together major banks, educational institutions, and financial inclusion partners to provide practical, hands-on learning that demystifies banking and helps students open their own accounts.

Spearheaded by Scottish Financial Enterprise in partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland, Financial Inclusion for Scotland, and the Money and Pensions Service, the programme will commence at Larkhall Academy, with other schools expected to join in subsequent phases. The multi-week curriculum is designed to build trust and real-world understanding of how financial institutions operate, ensuring students graduate with both the knowledge and a functional bank account.

This effort aligns with Scotland's first collaborative financial inclusion strategy, aiming to improve financial wellbeing for vulnerable populations and promote inclusive economic growth as the nation moves toward a digital, cashless economy. According to the Financial Conduct Authority's Financial Lives Survey from May 2024, approximately two percent of adults in Scotland remain unbanked-roughly 100,000 people-incurring an estimated annual cost of £598 per person due to higher fees and missed savings.

Young Scot research further reveals that only three percent of young people would seek bank advice first, while 49 percent feel uncomfortable engaging with banks, and over half of those aged seven to 17 lack meaningful financial education in schools. Feedback from pupils, parents, and teachers after the initial phase will shape a broader rollout in August, coinciding with the new academic year.

Royal Bank of Scotland, the inaugural partner bank, emphasizes its commitment to financial resilience through existing programmes like Royal Bank Thrive, already used in around 80 percent of Scottish schools. Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi praised the sector's leadership in tackling barriers to essential financial services, highlighting the survey's findings as a catalyst for such targeted interventions





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Financial Literacy Bank Accounts Youth Education Financial Inclusion Scottish Financial Enterprise Royal Bank Of Scotland Larkhall Academy Financial Conduct Authority Inclusive Growth Digital Economy Unbanked Practical Skills Financial Wellbeing Collaborative Strategy Money Management

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