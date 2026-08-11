Scotland and southern England mark Remembrance Sunday with parades and two-minute silences

Communities across Scotland and southern England observed Remembrance Sunday with parades, wreath-laying and two-minute silences, while tributes were paid to a Scottish D-Day veteran who died aged 100.

Communities across Scotland and southern England have marked Remembrance Sunday with parades, wreath-laying ceremonies and two-minute silence s honouring those who died serving their country. In Scotland, commemorations began in Edinburgh with a military parade from Edinburgh Castle down the Royal Mile, led by the RAF Central Scotland Pipes and Drums.

Veterans, serving members of the armed forces and senior politicians paused at the Stone of Remembrance to observe the two-minute silence. First Minister John Swinney, Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander and Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge were among those laying wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance at Edinburgh City Chambers. Ahead of the wreath laying, Swinney said it was vital to mark Remembrance Sunday and pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedoms.

Also read One of Scotland's last surviving D Day veterans died a week before Remembrance Sunday

Although many of the major conflicts, of the First World War, the Second World War, are many years ago, the issues and the importance of our freedom remain absolutely vital today, he said. We have armed forces who are in danger at all times just now, so it is important that we express our solidarity with them too, Swinney added.

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Scotland Remembrance Sunday Ceremonies

Services were also held in Glasgow in the newly reopened George Square and in Dundee garden of remembrance, as well as in many other towns and cities across the country. This year commemorations saw Glasgow main Remembrance Sunday service return to George Square, following last year temporary move to Glasgow Cathedral while the square and Cenotaph were affected by redevelopment works.

A Guard of Honour was provided by Scots Guards, with music from The Combined Lowland and Highland Bands of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Police Scotland and Federation Pipe Band. On Saturday, a special event was held in Oban as part of remembrance weekend, reflecting the town role as a base for Sunderland and Catalina flying boats used to protect shipping during World War Two.

Members of the community created sand drawings of the aircraft at low tide and left a wreath and anchor in memory of those who were lost during the conflict. The death was announced at the weekend of Charlie Horne, aged 100, who as an 18-year-old had served on a minesweeper during the D-Day landings.

As a young trawlerman, he was called up at the age of 18 and helped clear the way for American troops to land at Omaha beach in Normandy in 1944. All I ask is that, when we are no longer here to tell you ourselves, you do not forget them either, he said. Scotland National Piper Louise Marshall played a lament in the Royal British Legion Remembrance Garden in Grangemouth on Thursday, ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Southern England Remembrance Events

Communities across the south of England also fell silent to remember those who died serving in the two world wars and other conflicts. Wreaths were laid at war memorials across the region, with services and parades including Dorchester, Poole, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Winchester, Southampton and Newport on the Isle of Wight. Thousands of people also attended events in Reading, Slough, Banbury, Oxford, Henley and Abingdon to watch parades, take part in services and pay their respects.

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Veterans were among those gathering at the Cenotaph in Southampton Watts Park. Connor Scott, who lives in Southampton but is originally from the north east of England, served for 43 years in the British Army Intelligence Corps. It does not matter what is going on around the world, it is important that we keep remembering and keep this going, he said.

It is not just the First World War and the Second World War, there are other wars that people still get injured and killed in. Aaron Hearn, a former corporal in the Queen Royal Lancers, hails from Peterborough but now lives in Southampton. He said of the service: It is nice to be with fellow colleagues that have been through similar experiences and it is always good to remember the sacrifice made by others.

Dorset And Oxford Services

In Sturminster Newton, Dorset, a lone piper led the procession to the church. In Oxford, a parade made its way through St Giles to the war memorial where Lord Mayor of Oxford Chewe Munkonge had encouraged the city to come together in gratitude and remembrance. The procession was followed by a service at the war memorial before the national two-minute silence. A parade made its way through Oxford.

Reading main service and parade took place in the town centre. Reading Borough Council leader Liz Terry said it was an important time of reflection for everyone and a time to pay tribute to the bravery, selflessness and courage of our personnel, both past and present.