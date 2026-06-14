Scotland Returns to World Cup Stage as Tartan Army Descends on Boston for Haiti Clash

Scotland face Haiti in their first World Cup match in 28 years, a must-win in Group C. With a strong lineup led by Shankland and Adams, the Scots aim to boost qualification hopes.

After a 28-year absence, Scotland is finally back on the World Cup stage, and the Tartan Army has taken over Boston ahead of their crucial Group C opener against Haiti .

The match, held at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, is a must-win for Steve Clarke's side if they hope to advance to the knockout rounds. Scotland's return to the World Cup has been long anticipated since their dramatic qualifying victory over Denmark in November 2023, which sealed their place in the tournament. Fans have traveled in droves to Massachusetts, creating a sea of tartan in the streets of Boston, as the team prepares to face the central American minnows.

Haiti, ranked 87th in the world, are considered underdogs, but Scotland cannot afford to underestimate them, especially after Brazil and Morocco played out a pulsating 1-1 draw in New Jersey earlier in the group. That result means Scotland can leapfrog both teams with a win, putting them in a strong position to qualify. The starting lineup features Hearts hero Lawrence Shankland and Torino's Che Adams leading the attack, supported by midfielders Lewis Ferguson and Scott McTominay.

Nottingham Forest's Angus Gunn starts in goal, with a defense marshaled by captain Andy Robertson alongside Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, and Aaron Hickey. This squad blends experience and youthful energy, with Robertson providing leadership from the back and Shankland bringing his clinical finishing from the Scottish Premiership. The Tartan Army has been vocal in their support, with songs echoing through the stadium hours before kickoff.

For many Scots, this match is a dream come true, as they have waited nearly three decades to see their national team on football's biggest stage. The atmosphere is electric, and the players have spoken about drawing energy from the fans. Clarke emphasized in pre-match press conferences that the team is focused and ready, but wary of Haiti's counter-attacking threat. The Haitians, led by captain Duckens Nazon, have nothing to lose and will look to exploit any defensive lapses.

Scotland's game plan is to dominate possession and create chances through wide play, with Robertson and Hickey overlapping to supply crosses for Shankland and Adams. McTominay's long-range shooting and Ferguson's creativity in the final third will also be key. The match is expected to be tense, but if Scotland can score early, they could run riot. Defensively, Scotland must be disciplined to avoid giving away cheap set pieces, where Haiti poses a threat.

The stakes are high: a win puts Scotland in the driver's seat for qualification, while a draw or loss would pile pressure on their remaining group matches. With the Tartan Army in full voice, the team is determined to make history and advance beyond the group stage for the first time since 1998. The journey back to the World Cup has been emotional, and now the players have the chance to write a new chapter for Scottish football. Kickoff is imminent, and all eyes are on this monumental encounter





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