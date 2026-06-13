Scotland's First Minister Joins 40,000 Fans in Boston Ahead of World Cup Match

John Swinney attends events in Boston alongside an estimated 40,000 Scotland supporters, highlighting the city's warm welcome and the significance of Scotland's first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

Scotland 's First Minister John Swinney has joined an estimated 40,000 Scottish fans in Boston for the national team's World Cup match, a gathering that has brought palpable joy to the city according to tourism officials.

The visit follows Scotland's qualification for the tournament after a 28-year absence, making the occasion particularly significant for supporters and officials alike. Swinney highlighted the vibrant, positive atmosphere created by the travelling fans and praised the warm welcome extended by the Boston community. The influx of Tartan Army supporters has had a major economic and social impact on the city, with local businesses like the Irish pub The Dubliner reporting substantial sales of Tennent's lager.

Events in Boston included a gathering for the Tartan Army Sunshine Appeal, a charitable initiative, and appearances by celebrities such as actor Gerard Butler, who wore a kilt and a football shirt, alongside former footballers James McFadden and Darren Fletcher. The fans' presence, described as "absolute fire" on social media, has transformed the city ahead of the match, with numbers potentially exceeding initial estimates.

The overall experience has been framed as a fantastic celebration of Scottish culture and football, strengthening community ties and showcasing the country's passionate support on an international stage





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