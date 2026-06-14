Scotland's John McGinn celebrates 'scuffed' goal in World Cup opener win over Haiti

John McGinn's deflected goal gives Scotland first World Cup win since 1990, topping Group C. The midfielder expresses pride and hopes the victory inspires young fans. Next matches against Morocco and Brazil loom.

Scotland 's John McGinn says his 'scuffed' goal that secured a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their World Cup opener has left him 'beaming with pride' and he hopes children across the country will feel the same inspiration.

The goal, which came in the first half after a deflection off a defender, was not the cleanest strike of McGinn's career, but it was enough to give Scotland their first World Cup win since 1990. The match, played in a tense atmosphere, saw Scotland dominate possession early but struggle to create clear chances.

Haiti, making their first World Cup appearance, grew into the game in the second half and came close to equalizing on multiple occasions, forcing Scotland's goalkeeper into several crucial saves. McGinn acknowledged the performance was not perfect but emphasized the importance of the result.

'It wasn't my best of goals but who cares? It's been a long time coming,' McGinn told BBC Sport.

'I scuffed it a wee bit. Haiti are a decent team by the way. We had to work hard for it. Could we play a bit better?

Aye. But it was a must-win game and we won. I'm absolutely over the moon.

' The victory puts Scotland top of Group C, ahead of their upcoming matches against Morocco on June 19 and Brazil on June 24. Both opponents are considered formidable, with Brazil being one of the tournament favorites and Morocco possessing a strong defensive record. Scotland's manager Steve Clarke acknowledged the need for improvement but praised the team's resilience.

'We showed character to hold on under pressure. We will analyze the performance and adjust for the next games. The win gives us a platform to build on,' Clarke said. For McGinn, the significance of the victory extends beyond the three points.

He recalled seeing young fans in Scotland kits and with painted faces in the streets, expressing hope that the win will inspire a new generation.

'A generation of supporters hasn't seen this. But the pride on my face this morning seeing all the kids going to the parks in a Scotland kit and painting their faces. Hopefully when kids get up tomorrow they'll be beaming with pride because I am. It sets things up for Friday,' McGinn said.

The Scottish squad, which includes several players from domestic leagues and a few from top European clubs, will now focus on recovery and preparation for Morocco. The team's medical staff reported no new injuries from the Haiti match. Fans in Scotland celebrated into the night, with gatherings in Edinburgh and Glasgow. The victory marks a significant milestone for Scottish football, which has often fallen short on the world stage.

The country's last World Cup win came in 1990 against Sweden. Since then, Scotland has failed to qualify for several tournaments until this year. The current team blends experienced players like McGinn with younger talents, and the win has boosted morale.

'We know we have a long way to go, but this shows we can compete. Every match from now on is a final,' said midfielder Callum McGregor. The team will travel to Moscow for their next game against Morocco, which is expected to be a tactical battle. Morocco's disciplined defense and counter-attacking style will pose challenges, but Scotland hopes to build on their opening victory.

The Brazilian team, meanwhile, will be watching closely, as they prepare for their own group matches. Scotland's next match on Friday is seen as crucial for their chances of advancing to the knockout stages for the first time. The win over Haiti has given the nation a renewed sense of belief. Social media was flooded with posts from fans sharing their joy and memories of past World Cup campaigns.

McGinn's scuffed goal has become an instant classic, celebrated for its fortuitous nature and the relief it brought.

'It doesn't matter how it goes in. We are three points closer to our dream. Thank you, John,' one fan tweeted. As Scotland looks ahead, the focus remains on taking each game as it comes.

The team's training sessions in the coming days will emphasize sharpness in front of goal and defensive organization. With two tough opponents remaining, Scotland knows that consistency will be key. But for now, the country is savoring a long-awaited victory and the feeling of pride that McGinn spoke of. The image of children playing football in Scotland kits is a powerful reminder of the impact of such moments.

McGinn's emotion resonated with fans, who see in him a player who embodies the passion of the nation.

'We play for the people back home. They deserve these moments,' he concluded





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