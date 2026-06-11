Scotland's Optimism and Trust in Head Coach Ahead of World Cup

Scotland's national team is brimming with optimism and confidence ahead of their first World Cup in 28 years. The team is determined to create history and make a mark at the tournament, with midfielder Steven Christie leading the charge.

He brought it down, was dispossessed, then referee Facundo Tello blew his whistle before he had the chance to take the throw-in against Hungary. It was familiar agony again for Scotland , their exit confirmed by a 1-0 defeat to a 100th-minute goal.

Deflation and disappointment was etched on the players' faces, while the Tartan Army were devastated in the Stuttgart stands. It is hurt the squad are still carrying two years on as they enter their first World Cup in 28 years. So I think this time we've got a bit of a chip on our shoulder that we are going to do something at this tournament.

We are absolutely desperate to be the first team to get out of the group stage, take that extra step and create a bit more history. Three days from Scotland's opening game against Haiti - live on the BBC - and the brazen optimism is in full flow. Two years ago Scotland faced hosts Germany in the tournament opener, a 5-1 defeat that Christie vividly recalls as a humbling experience.

It's one he points to when discussing the Scots' Group C schedule and rounding it off with the iconic game against Brazil. Everybody's at the World Cup on merit, so there are no easy games. I don't think we're expecting that. But it gives us the chance to get off to a good start.

You probably look at the group and that's the easiest on paper. You'd rather face them than Brazil first. I know that from facing Germany at the opening of the last Euros. That was a humbling experience.

I'm still having nightmares about that. But hopefully we can learn from that experience and start this one a bit better. Christie isn't the only one to have such hopes. A nation is waiting patiently.

It's down to the standards set by Christie, his team-mates and head coach Steve Clarke who completely changed the set-up of the national team. When I first joined international football, I know I was a bit younger and probably a bit quieter, but I was counting down the days until I could go back home. It's the polar opposite now.

If we're meeting up on a Monday, everyone flies up on the Saturday night to spend an extra day with each other - it's brilliant. Key to that is the trust Clarke has in his players. Most know he's as loyal as they come on the pitch, but off it is as important for Christie.

He puts a big amount of trust in us in terms of if we have a day off and play golf or something, there's full trust that we're not going to take advantage. Boys that are going to the World Cup now have been on a journey of five, six, seven years with the manager.

I think after the Denmark game was one of the rare times I've seen him properly smiling and enjoy himself a little bit, which was cool to see. For us as players, we knew how much it would mean to him to tick that off his list





BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scotland World Cup Optimism Trust Head Coach Steve Clarke Chip On The Shoulder Group C Brazil Germany Denmark Tartan Army Tarlo Tello Facundo Tello Haiti BBC Optimism Trust Head Coach Steve Clarke Chip On The Shoulder Group C Brazil Germany Denmark Tartan Army Tarlo Tello Facundo Tello Haiti BBC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup 2026: US prepares to host World Cup for first time since 1994World Cup 2026: US prepares to host World Cup for first time since 1994

Read more »

World Cup LIVE: England news conference before final World Cup warm-upWatch England's news conference before the final warm-up game against Costa Rica with the World Cup set to start on Thursday.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: England cannot win World Cup while obsessing over Jude Bellingham, Tuchel saysThomas Tuchel says England cannot win the World Cup if they obsess about the role of Jude Bellingham or any other star.

Read more »

World Cup Supercomputer predicts if England will win the World Cup or notA World Cup 2026 supercomputer has predicted England's chances of wining the tournament, with France providing stiff opposition.

Read more »